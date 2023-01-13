Read full article on original website
phswasco.com
Tri-Cities Country Mercantile
The country mercantile is a family-owned and operated business since 1996, located on the side of the 395 Highway in Pasco. The Mercantile started off as a small produce stand that would sell seasonal products, throughout the years it gained attention from people traveling in and out of town, locals, people around town, even news outlets! The mercantile was doing good and booming fast when they expanded their products, in 2002 they tripled the size of the Pasco Mercantile and in 2015 they opened their new store in South Richland which has been gaining attention from regulars and people passing by.
610KONA
One of the many landmarks I used to enjoy during my trips to and from the Oregon Coast was the 6-mile stretch of hybrid poplar trees near Boardman, Oregon. The trees, all perfectly aligned, were a stunning eye-catching roadside attraction. So much so, the owners of the tree farm had to post no trespassing and no parking signs.
610KONA
Have you ever heard of Washtucna? Why would you want to visit?. Washtucna is a small town in Adams County named after a Palouse Native American chief. It's located 17 miles away from Palouse Falls. called the town of Washtucna and chatted with Teresa. She filled me in on an awesome roadside attraction, That NW Bus.
“Thank you for all of the laughs and love and support.”
KEPR
Pasco Wash. — The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council are using the MLK Day of Service to provide food and essential items to thousands today. TCD&IC leaders say that even before their 10 AM opening, folks were lining the lot at GESA Stadium as early as eight this morning, early waiting for the event to start.
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
nbcrightnow.com
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a semi truck and trailer experiencing mechanical issues that is blocking 395 in Kennewick. According to Trooper Chris Thorson the semi is blocking the southbound lanes of SR 395 near 7th Ave.
610KONA
If you’re like me, you’ve likely passed the SAGE Center while traveling on I-84 through Boardman, Oregon, and asked yourself, what is the SAGE Center and what’s inside? Why should I stop and check it out?. What is the SAGE Center in Boardman, Oregon?. The SAGE Center...
“There is no need too small nor too big that does not warrant his attention...”
FOX 11 and 41
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
Here’s some of the most impactful work our newsroom produced this year.
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
A uniform, circular burst was detected near Benton City.
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
5 times more people in Benton County would live close to wind turbines than in the rest of Washington combined, finds analysis of proposed Horse Heaven project.
ifiberone.com
DESERT AIRE — A suspected impaired driver is accused of driving his vehicle into the front of a bar early Sunday morning in Desert Aire. Antonio Rabadan Altamirano, 31, is charged with first-degree malicious mischief and DUI. Altamirano has two previous DUI convictions, one in 2012 and one in 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.
FOX 11 and 41
PASCO, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council is hosting an Martin Luther King, Jr Day of Service event at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on January 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food boxes and other essential items will be distributed to those in need at the event in...
I was just twenty years old back in 1995 when I moved to Washington and drove through Richland for the first time. I remember seeing Red Robin, it was all lit up and alive with the hustle and bustle of life. Kids, after that softball game, soccer moms, reminiscing about their daughters' first goal, teenagers nervous on their first date, businessmen sipping a cold beer after a long day, a mixing pot of everything I wanted to be part of. I remember saying "this is where I am going to work!"
FOX 11 and 41
PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza’s personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
