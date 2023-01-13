Elvie Shane covers The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy For The Devil” for ‘Stoned Cold Country’

Now I need to hear Willie and Snoop duet “Oklahoma Sun.” From Koe Wetzel’s 2022 Hell Paso record, he and Ernest share writing credits on the song, but apparently, it was actually written with Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg in mind. Koe recently sat down with Buddy Logan for a chat on Radio Texas Live, where he discussed his recent fifth studio album Hell Paso, his forthcoming country album, as well as some of the wild meet & greets he’s experienced over the […] The post Koe Wetzel Says Ernest Originally Wrote “Oklahoma Sun” As A Duet For Willie Nelson And Snoop Dogg first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO