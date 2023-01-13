Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ice and snow warning extended across Northern Ireland
The Met Office has warned of further disruption due to snow and ice over the next few days. A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued across Northern Ireland until noon on Wednesday. Snow showers are forecast to continue overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Police have...
BBC
Mountain bikes: Llangollen spectator death safety call
A coroner has called for safety improvements at downhill mountain bike races following the death of a spectator at an event in 2014. Judith Garrett, from Prudhoe, Northumberland, was hit by a bike at a race near Llangollen, Denbighshire. She was taken by air ambulance to hospital, but died there...
Comments / 0