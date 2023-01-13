Man arrested for sextortion, child pornography

SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers arrested a Prince George’s County man for sextortion and child pornography-related charges on Thursday.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Isaiah S. Poole of Suitland as part of an ongoing investigation into online child pornography that started in October 2022.

Isaiah S. Poole, image courtesy of Maryland State Police

Police found that Poole had “coerced multiple minor victims into producing sexually explicit videos and threatened to distribute those recordings if they did not produce more for him.”

Officers with the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alongside the FBI served a search and seizure warrant at Poole’s home on Thursday morning. They got electronic devices that had multiple child pornography files.

Poole is being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-800-637-5437.

