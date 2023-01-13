ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Man arrested for sextortion, child pornography

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Z0RC_0kE80zao00

SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers arrested a Prince George’s County man for sextortion and child pornography-related charges on Thursday.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Isaiah S. Poole of Suitland as part of an ongoing investigation into online child pornography that started in October 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAGE0_0kE80zao00
Isaiah S. Poole, image courtesy of Maryland State Police

Police found that Poole had “coerced multiple minor victims into producing sexually explicit videos and threatened to distribute those recordings if they did not produce more for him.”

Officers with the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alongside the FBI served a search and seizure warrant at Poole’s home on Thursday morning. They got electronic devices that had multiple child pornography files.

Lockdown on Richard Montgomery High School lifted after report of possible weapon

Poole is being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-800-637-5437.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man charged with murder after barricading himself inside burning DC apartment building

WASHINGTON - The man D.C. Police believe is responsible for the Monday barricade and fire situation in Southeast D.C. is now facing murder charges. An MPD press release issued on Tuesday says 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested for the stabbing death of 53-year-old James Brooks. Neither man has a fixed address, according to the police press release. However, a police report connects the victim to Greenbelt, Maryland.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Man’s death after arrest draws protest near police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People protested outside a Memphis police station over a man’s death after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop. Family, friends and supporters of Tyre D. Nichols released balloons Saturday to honor the life of the 29-year-old Memphis man and protested outside a police station near the site of the Jan. 7 traffic stop.
MEMPHIS, TN
DC News Now

Shooting near Woodbridge 7-Eleven

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. Police said that the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue. They did not know how severe any injuries were and did not specify how many victims there were. Police advised residents to expect a police […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police

A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DC News Now

5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WASHINGTON, DC
firststateupdate.com

Police: Man Facing Felony Charges For Relationship With 15-Year-Old Girl

Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Dwayne Pearson for rape and related charges after accusations of a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female. Officials said in September 2022, the Delaware State Police Troop 2, Criminal Investigations Unit, received information that a man was having sex with a minor. Detectives investigated and determined that the minor and Pearson had engaged in an apparent sexual relationship from July 2022 until August 2022 officials said.
DELAWARE STATE
DC News Now

1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy