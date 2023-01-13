Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
La Parisienne Bistro & Bar to open in The Star at Frisco this Spring 2023Steven DoyleFrisco, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Related
inforney.com
UNT among Texas schools blocking students from using TikTok on campus Wi-Fi
Texas universities are blocking access to TikTok across all devices connected to the campus’ networks to “eliminate the cybersecurity risks.”. Officials at the University of North Texas as well as University of Texas schools in Austin, Dallas, Arlington and Tyler said the popular app can’t be used on campus Wi-Fi networks to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive.
inforney.com
UNT adds UNLV transfer safety Phillip Hill
Phillip Hill has endured an injury-plagued college journey after a standout career at Klein Collins. The safety flashed his potential at UNLV in the 2021 season and will look to return to form at North Texas this fall. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety entered the transfer portal on Dec. 23 and committed to UNT on Tuesday.
inforney.com
UNT picks up commitment from Oklahoma linebacker Dietrich Moore
North Texas continued to make a late run at putting together its 2023 recruiting class early Sunday afternoon when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Oklahoma linebacker Dietrich Moore. The Broken Arrow standout announced his decision on Twitter following a weekend visit to UNT. "My family has been...
inforney.com
UNT set to announce new transfer additions, come out ahead as portal closes
One of the more important times in the college football year will officially come to a close on Wednesday. The window to enter the NCAA transfer portal that lasts 45 days will end at midnight. North Texas has been active over that time. New coach Eric Morris added what will...
inforney.com
North Texas softball team cracks national Top 25 poll
North Texas has accomplished quite a bit over the course of Rodney DeLong’s four seasons guiding the program. UNT has won multiple Conference USA championships and set a program record for wins in a season at 38. The Mean Green’s list of milestones under DeLong got a little longer Tuesday, when D1Softball released its preseason poll.
inforney.com
Soccer: Brook Hill topples Dallas Christian
MESQUITE — The Brook Hill Guard stayed unbeaten in TAPPS Division III District 2 with an 8-1 win over the Dallas Christian Chargers on Tuesday. Alejandro Martinez, Marlon Rataj and Leonardo Pereira each scored two goals for Brook Hill (10-1-1, 4-0). Jesus Jimenez and Joash Kondru each scored added goals.
inforney.com
UNT men's basketball team aims to bounce back, while women's team looks to build on win
The first game of the North Texas men's basketball team's two-game road trip to Florida won't be one the Mean Green will forget any time soon. Fortunately for UNT, it will have a short turnaround to recover from its second close loss to Florida Atlantic this season. The Mean Green...
inforney.com
Rates, prices and inventory will determine fate of Denton’s housing market in 2023
Denton’s housing market starts the year on new footing and with another opportunity to absorb higher interest rates. Home sales finished 2022 continuing the downward trend. December sales were down 19% year-over-year. A large round of year-end discounting by local home builders helped push pending sales to basically flat from a year ago.
Comments / 0