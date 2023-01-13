ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

UNT among Texas schools blocking students from using TikTok on campus Wi-Fi

Texas universities are blocking access to TikTok across all devices connected to the campus’ networks to “eliminate the cybersecurity risks.”. Officials at the University of North Texas as well as University of Texas schools in Austin, Dallas, Arlington and Tyler said the popular app can’t be used on campus Wi-Fi networks to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

UNT adds UNLV transfer safety Phillip Hill

Phillip Hill has endured an injury-plagued college journey after a standout career at Klein Collins. The safety flashed his potential at UNLV in the 2021 season and will look to return to form at North Texas this fall. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety entered the transfer portal on Dec. 23 and committed to UNT on Tuesday.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

UNT picks up commitment from Oklahoma linebacker Dietrich Moore

North Texas continued to make a late run at putting together its 2023 recruiting class early Sunday afternoon when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Oklahoma linebacker Dietrich Moore. The Broken Arrow standout announced his decision on Twitter following a weekend visit to UNT. "My family has been...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

North Texas softball team cracks national Top 25 poll

North Texas has accomplished quite a bit over the course of Rodney DeLong’s four seasons guiding the program. UNT has won multiple Conference USA championships and set a program record for wins in a season at 38. The Mean Green’s list of milestones under DeLong got a little longer Tuesday, when D1Softball released its preseason poll.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Soccer: Brook Hill topples Dallas Christian

MESQUITE — The Brook Hill Guard stayed unbeaten in TAPPS Division III District 2 with an 8-1 win over the Dallas Christian Chargers on Tuesday. Alejandro Martinez, Marlon Rataj and Leonardo Pereira each scored two goals for Brook Hill (10-1-1, 4-0). Jesus Jimenez and Joash Kondru each scored added goals.
MESQUITE, TX
inforney.com

Rates, prices and inventory will determine fate of Denton’s housing market in 2023

Denton’s housing market starts the year on new footing and with another opportunity to absorb higher interest rates. Home sales finished 2022 continuing the downward trend. December sales were down 19% year-over-year. A large round of year-end discounting by local home builders helped push pending sales to basically flat from a year ago.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy