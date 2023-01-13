Frank Louis Spatafora, 75, of Festus died Jan. 12, 2023, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Mr. Spatafora was a Teamster and worked as a truck driver for Bancroft. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, spending eight weeks at Fort Ord, Calif., 16 weeks in hand-picked Advanced Individual Training at Fort Polk, La., then and time overseas with the Charlie Company in the Republic of South Vietnam. Although asked to be a drill instructor, he went to Fort Knox, Ky. as an instructor and qualified expert for the 360 Machine Gun. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, fishing, hunting, archery, watching westerns, getting a sandwich and chocolate shake, and spending time with his family and pets. Born July 25, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Samuel and Pearl Spatafora. He was preceded in death by his wife: Rita Spatafora.

