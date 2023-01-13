Read full article on original website
Harold L. ‘Frosty’ Frost, 96, De Soto
Harold L. “Frosty” Frost, 96, of De Soto died Jan. 15, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Frost was retired from the De Soto Police Department and had a lifelong love for performing music and collecting violins. He was born May 23, 1926, in Koshkonong, the son of the late Everet F. and Jesse L. (Liles) Frost.
Randolph “Randy” Kline, 76, High Ridge
Randolph “Randy” Kline, 76, of High Ridge died Jan. 16, 2023. Mr. Kline was a businessman who owned and operated Skate Center in High Ridge and Skateport Plaza in Ballwin. He created a skating family, having taught figure skaters, ice skating and roller skating. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Born Aug. 13, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Homer R. and Helen (Weinhart) Kline.
Mary Ann ‘Mimi’ G’Sell Hollis, 65, Imperial
Mary Ann “Mimi” G’Sell Hollis, 65, of Imperial died Jan. 13, 2023. Mrs. Hollis was a homemaker. Born June 16, 1957, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Wanda (Needham) G’Sell of Ste. Genevieve and the late Edward P. G’Sell. She grew up in Arnold and was a 1975 Fox High School graduate. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and pets.
Donna K. Wigger, 70, Hillsboro
Donna K. Wigger, 70, of Hillsboro died Jan. 5, 2023, in Hillsboro. Mrs. Wigger was a machine operator with Clayton Corp. Born March 15, 1952, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Beulah (Sebastian) and James. B. Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her husband: Keith "Duck" Wigger.
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale died Jan. 16, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Tindall was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Festus, the daughter of the late Beatrice Virgie “Bea” (Smith) Smetzer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Franklin James “Jim” Tindall Sr. She...
John ‘Jackie’ White, 73, Festus
John “Jackie” White, 73, of Festus died Jan. 11, 2023, at his home. Mr. White was a security director for Professional Security Consultants and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Celtics and Rams football fan. Born May 22, 1949, in Ste. Genevieve, he was the son of the late Genieve and Herbert White.
Frank Louis Spatafora, 75, Festus
Frank Louis Spatafora, 75, of Festus died Jan. 12, 2023, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Mr. Spatafora was a Teamster and worked as a truck driver for Bancroft. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, spending eight weeks at Fort Ord, Calif., 16 weeks in hand-picked Advanced Individual Training at Fort Polk, La., then and time overseas with the Charlie Company in the Republic of South Vietnam. Although asked to be a drill instructor, he went to Fort Knox, Ky. as an instructor and qualified expert for the 360 Machine Gun. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, fishing, hunting, archery, watching westerns, getting a sandwich and chocolate shake, and spending time with his family and pets. Born July 25, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Samuel and Pearl Spatafora. He was preceded in death by his wife: Rita Spatafora.
Judith Vernell Roach, 77, Arnold
Judith Vernell Roach, 77, of Arnold died Dec. 19, 2022. Ms. Roach was retired from Delmar Gardens. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time outdoors and riding her horse. She loved spending time with her family. She was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Fresno, Calif., the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Martin) McKinney.
C. Steven Wilcoxen, 69, Festus
C. Steven Wilcoxen, 69, of Festus died Dec. 31, 2022, at his home. Mr. Wilcoxen enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Born Sept. 16, 1953, he was the son of the late Gwendolyn Mai McCullough and Carl Gene Wilcoxen. He is survived by his wife: Sandra Wilcoxen...
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, De Soto
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, of De Soto died Jan. 8, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Duszynski was a licensed practical nurse and real estate agent. She was a member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church of De Soto. She enjoyed antiquing, quilting and spending time with family. Born Nov. 17, 1956, in Jackson, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Flora (Hutchinson) and Bryan Mullins.
De Soto council approves contractor for multipurpose field
A new multipurpose turf field is coming to De Soto. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Dec. 19 to award a $3,158,952 contract to ATG Sports in Festus to build the multipurpose field off Vineland School Road next to the De Soto Athletic Complex. The property where the...
Hillsboro shop offers off-beaten-path items
The Back Rhodes Mercantile shop, which opened Jan. 8 at 10661 Business 21 in Hillsboro carries lots of out-of-the-ordinary items, co-owner April Rhodes said. “We have all kinds of different things for different people,” she said. “We have handmade crafts and gifts. We also have boutique-style items. We offer things you don’t find in a department store.”
Leader Musician of the Month -- Quentin Boyer
The Leader’s Musician of the Month for December is Woodridge Middle School seventh grader Quentin Boyer, 12, of High Ridge. Quentin plays the trombone and is part of the intermediate brass and percussion class, Nate Boxdorfer director of bands said. “He works very hard and practices all the time,”...
Vandals open Festus fire hydrant, wasting thousands of gallons of water
Vandals apparently opened a fire hydrant in Festus early today, Jan. 17, releasing thousands of gallons of water, city officials reported. After an approximately three-hour search, the open fire hydrant was discovered along Shapiro Drive in the Festus Commerce & Business Center. Chuck Boyer, the Festus water foreman, said he...
Alleged shooting threat at Hillsboro High deemed not credible
Hillsboro Police heard about an alleged threat of a shooting planned for Jan. 13 at Hillsboro High School and determined it was an unfounded rumor a student had started. “The latest update on the alleged threat has come to a conclusion,” Hillsboro Police posted Jan. 14 on its Facebook page. “The initial student of interest’s family has been very cooperative. The identified student is no longer a person of interest and has been cleared of any participation of illegal activities at the school. We were able to track down the source of the alleged active shooter rumor and confirmed it was only a rumor.”
County sees four more COVID-19 deaths, two flu deaths
Over the past two weeks, the Jefferson County Health Department has reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths and two flu-related deaths. The COVID-19-related deaths reported during the week of Dec. 25-31, were a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. The flu-related death reported that week was a man in his 90s.
