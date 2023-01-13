Read full article on original website
Community members hosts clean-up event for flood-prone park in Snow Hill, honors MLK holiday
SNOW HILL, Md. – “Some may not have known what Byrd Park was, but they know that this was a day of service and that’s why they’re out here,” Smith said. When Diana Nolte of Snow Hill noticed nothing was planned in her community to honor the MLK holiday, she took matters into her own hands by organizing a clean-up at Byrd Park.
Wicomico Co. Council discusses redevelopment of alcohol dispensary structure, local business owners weigh in
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – “The dispensary is antiquated. We’re one of the last counties in the United States with a government run program to distribute beer, wine, and liquors,” Chambers said. Improving the current alcohol dispensary structure was the hot topic at the Wicomico County Council...
Fatal accident leaves 2 dead
Laurel, DE- A fatal car collision in Laurel left two dead Tuesday evening according to Delaware State Police. The incident occurred in the area of Laurel Road and Little Hill Road around 5:30 pm and caused an extended road closure. Details are limited at this time but we will update...
Police: Laurel man flees from traffic stop with gun in possession
LAUREL, Del. – A Laurel man is behind bars after police say he tried to flee from a traffic stop with a gun in his possession. At around 2:45 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a tan Mercury Montego traveling eastbound on Laurel Road, approaching Old Stage Road. A computer check of the vehicle’s registration revealed that the tag belonged to a gray Chrysler Sebring, not a Mercury Montego.
Salisbury Mayor Jake Day accepts Housing and Community Development Sec. Position in Moore Administration, to step down from Mayor role on Jan 27th
SALISBURY, MD- Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced Tuesday he would be stepping down from his role as the City’s mayor and joining Governor Wes Moore’s Cabinet as the Housing and Community Development Secretary. Day tells 47ABC he has had many accomplishments to be proud of during his ten...
Pam Price Realty opens new location
MILLSBORO, Del. – Pam Price and Associates recently held a ribbon cutting at their newest office in Millsboro. Pam Price has consistently been one of the leading realtors in Delaware. They will now have offices in Laurel and Millsboro. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Whale found on Assateague Island beach
BERLIN, Md. – National Park Service officials say a dead whale was found on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore Monday morning. We’re told the whale is an approximately 20-foot-long humpback and is currently located in the Oversand Vehicle area. The OSV area is currently closed at the 21.8 KM mark to allow the whale to be safely dealt with.
Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington
Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Seaford man
FELTON, Del. – A Seaford man was charged after he was found in possession of drugs late last week. The incident began as a traffic stop on West Main Street and Burnite Mill Road, where it was learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Calixto Ramos-Santizo, did not have a valid driver’s license. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, and a drug investigation was launched as a result.
Burglary at Dover business under investigation
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a Dover business over the weekend. We’re told that sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, an unknown suspect(s) damaged the front glass door to Sully’s Vapor and Glass and stole an unknown amount of merchandise from the store. Police also found that the glass cases inside the business had been damaged. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
One seriously injured in Magnolia shooting
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured one Sunday afternoon. We’re told just after 4 p.m., troopers were called to Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres for a report of a man who had been shot. Troopers made contact with the 32-year-old victim, who had reportedly been shot in the abdomen an unknown number of times. The victim was flown to an area hospital for emergency surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.
Salisbury Mayor selected as Secretary of Housing and Community Development
UPDATE (1/17/23, 7:45pm): As Mayor Jake day will be stepping down from his position as mayor, City Council President Jack Heath will be taking on the role of interim mayor. City Council Vice President Muir Boda will step into the President position, while councilwomen April Jackson will replace Boda. SALISBURY,...
Crash claims life of bicyclist in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Harrington. At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, troopers say a 2009 Honda Element was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Corn Crib Road at the intersection with northbound Route 13. At the same time, police say a 65-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound on the northbound shoulder of Route 13 at this intersection. The driver of the Honda reportedly pulled away from the stop sign to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13, at which point the driver hit the bicyclist in the shoulder of the roadway. The man on the bicycle was propelled into the right northbound lane of Route 13, and the Honda stopped in the median. The bicyclist was then hit a second time by a 2017 Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound on Route 13 in the right lane. The pickup truck allegedly dragged the victim a short distance before coming to a stop on the shoulder.
Fatal crash kills 2 in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Frankford Saturday night. The collision occurred on January 14, 2023, at approximately 9:11 p.m., when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at a high rate of speed. As...
Lewes man behind bars after firing handgun at female friend
LEWES, Del. – A Lewes man is behind bars after police say he shot at a female acquaintance. On January 14th, around 11:17 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to the 20,000 block of Plantations Road for a report of shots fired. Investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Littleton was involved in an argument with a 37-year-old female friend inside the home. During the argument, police say Littleton brandished a handgun at the victim.
Lewdness investigation leads to arrest on weapons charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man on multiple charges following a lewdness investigation. Just before 11 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a man, identified as 40-year-old Quentin Parker, urinating outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Magic Seven. The officer made contact with Parker, at which time Parker got back into his vehicle. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, leading to a search that revealed a loaded 9mm handgun and 24.6 grams of marijuana.
Salisbury man arrested in connection with violent Seaford carjacking
SEAFORD, Del. – A suspect involved in a carjacking that stretched from Seaford to Salisbury is now facing serious charges. The victim, identified only as an elderly woman, was reportedly tied up, and thrown into the Wicomico River. Seaford Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury was one of...
Local business owner starts GoFundMe to save restaurant from closing, hopes to keep family recipes alive
SALISBURY, Md. – “Once you walk through these doors, you’re a part of the family,” Chef Shy said. Just over a year ago, Shiesha Blake aka ‘Chef Shy’ made her dream a reality by opening the doors to her very own restaurant Take Your Pick in Salisbury.
FOP says lawsuit filed by retired Wicomico Co. deputies settled
WICOMICO CO., Md. – A lawsuit involving two retired Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and their pension payments has been settled, according to the Fraternal Order of Police. Two deputies, who retired in 2020 and 2021 respectively, filed suit against the county last year, claiming their disability pension payments...
$1,000 reward now offered for information on missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the location of a missing man in Somerset County. 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on January 12th after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. A 2004 gold Dodge Durango belonging to Fields has been located at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset County. Police say the vehicle’s exterior was covered in mud and there was blood found inside the vehicle.
