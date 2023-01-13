Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper San Joaquin River, Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations below 4500 feet of 4 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulations above 5500 feet of 15 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 3000 to 4000 feet.
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California FAST-MOVING COLD STORM LIKELY THIS EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING A quick-moving cold storm will impact the Sierra Nevada and western Nevada this evening through Thursday morning, bringing travel disruptions to the Thursday morning commute. A quieter period looks likely for this weekend. * WESTERN NEVADA: Light snowfall is possible tonight, which could generate commute headaches Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will generally be an inch or less, with up to 3 inches possible above 5000 feet and in northern Washoe County. * SIERRA NEVADA: Light to moderate snowfall is expected this evening into Thursday morning, creating travel issues, especially at passes above 7000 feet. Generally 3 to 8 inches of snowfall is possible across northeast California (mainly west of US-395) and the northern Sierra Nevada below 7000 feet. Above 7000 feet in the northern Sierra Nevada, 6 to 12 inches are possible. Farther south into Mono County, 1 to 5 inches of snowfall will be possible west of US-395, with 6 to 8" along the Sierra crest. Strong west-southwest wind gusts to 90 mph are probable along ridges across the Sierra Nevada, generating impacts to backcountry recreation and aviation interests. Prepare for slow going traffic and icy spots Thursday morning in western Nevada. Leave early and take your time. Travel over Sierra passes could be very difficult. Have your winter travel kit ready in your vehicle with food, water, clothing, blankets, flashlights, chains, etc. For the latest road conditions, check with NDOT and Caltrans.
