Effective: 2023-01-18 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations below 4500 feet of 4 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulations above 5500 feet of 15 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 3000 to 4000 feet.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO