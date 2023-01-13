Read full article on original website
tewksburycarnation.org
Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project
40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
homenewshere.com
Determined Boston developer forges ahead with Woburn life sciences project
After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes. Capping off a second round of...
homenewshere.com
Food service vendors down to 3 choices in Burlington
BURLINGTON - In lieu of Food Service Director Karen Damaso retiring from his position of 24 year at the end of November, school officials are continue discussions regarding a proposal to hire a food service management company to fill the void soon. The entity would take over the role of...
homenewshere.com
Wilmington considers temporary use of Trahan
WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?
BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
wgbh.org
Commission rescinds Bay State College’s accreditation following claims of fraud
Bay State College, the for-profit college in Boston owned by Chinese investors, will lose its accreditation after former students complained that the school defrauded them. The New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE), announced its decision to withdraw Bay State’s accreditation in a statement posted on its website Monday.
liveboston617.org
Boston Public Health Commission Continues to Protect and Pamper Disgraced Top-ish Cop Even After Being Placed on Leave
Free gas, take-home police vehicles, gym access, and gated garage parking are just a few of the cushy perks that BPHC Deputy Chief Fredrick Gary has enjoyed over the weekend while on what the Commission claims is ‘administrative leave pending further review.’. Early last week after a lengthy internal...
nbcboston.com
Boston Globe to Lay Off 30 Print Workers in Taunton
The Boston Globe plans to lay off 30 workers at its print facility in Taunton after losing a longstanding contract to print local copies of The New York Times, the Boston Business Journal has learned. The loss of the New York Times contract was first reported this weekend by Northeastern...
Training for the trades: Local company aiming to prepare next generation of workers
Getting an electrician or plumber to make a house call these days is like winning the lottery. Experts expect the problem to get worse as today’s workers retire and fewer young people enter the trades. Local company Forge is attempting to turn the training model upside down in order...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
AKA announces new opening of Hotel AKA Boston Common
The hotel, previously known as Kimpton Nine Zero, will undergo a “design refresh” and have short-term and long-term stay accommodations. Bostonians looking for a new place to put up relatives or take a staycation are in luck. AKA, a luxury hospitality company, is opening its second Boston location...
The best places to work in Boston
Check out which Bay State companies made the top 100 list by Glassdoor.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
iheart.com
About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
A beloved Cambridge nightclub is reopening in Central Square almost 20 years later
ManRay, which closed its doors in 2005, is returning to Central Square. A Cambridge nightclub known as the “home of the Boston Underground” will reopen nearly 20 years after it closed its doors. ManRay, which carved out a space for experimental music, LGBTQ-friendly themed nights, and a heady...
YAHOO!
Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson
PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
