Women call out billboard that features a Swastika and 'hate speech'

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

A digital billboard many find offensive is causing controversy in Butler County.

Two woman named Heidi and Jessica are concerned about the billboard, along Route 422 in Summit Township, that they say has a rotation of offensive signs that include phrases like “Whites are under attack stop it now!!”, “Stop teaching critical racist theory to our kids”, “FBI corrupt & dangerous the gestapo” featuring Nazi swastika, as well as message critical of same sex marriage and another that claims Senator John Fetterman wants to legalize heroine.

The owner of the billboard, John Placek tells the Cranberry Eagle that he paid $150,000 to put the billboard up and that he did it because it’s his mission from God.

The billboard recently began operating this month.

But Heidi and Jessica have a problem with the electronic billboard because school buses go past it with elementary students on it and with a nearby train crossing, the bus sometimes sits there for an extended time.

“A lot of the time in the afternoon, the bus is going to sit at that intersection for five, ten minutes at a time,” Jessica told the Big K Morning Show.

They say the there is no place for “fascist propaganda” in their town.

The women say that they don’t have any legal avenues to take but they want to at least start a conversation.

Placek also has another billboard in the Worthington area and could be planning to put more up.

Susan Rapp
4d ago

And it is just Heidi and Jessica and Ms. Short's opinion here. So what?!? How about the tons of people who support John and the signs? It is a two way street girls. Relax and grow up. Put your own signs up; I do. Drive by my place. It is called Freedom of Speech, our God given right. God will prevail.John is the most caring, loving Christian I know. He just wants a change in the country we have desperately needed in the last two years and will not give up. Thank goodness for people like him. There is NOTHING wrong with this billboard. Wake up ladies.

llwv
4d ago

omg get over it people it is not hate speech if people don't want people saying anything about two people if the same sex together which is a sin in the eyes of God and they will answer for it come judgement day then keep the garbage behind closed doors keep it off our TV's out of schools and stop indoctrinating our kids with this crt and this transgender and same sex marriages if they stop trying to shove this down our throats as Americans then they wouldn't have the backlash from it but Biden and the government brought this on and it is wrong in the eyes of God and anyone who has any morals about themselves knows it is a sin so I agree with this guy he is exactly right to put this up and I'm sorry that the snowflakes can't handle what is being said but they are the ones who opened the door for this by trying to make people except there live style they pushed this on people who just are not excepting it because they know it's wrong and to teach kids this is right is completely wrong

Sandy Heckert
4d ago

These billboards are supported by many. They do nothing but tell the truth. if someone can't handle the truth that's their problem. THANK YOU very much for putting these billboards up

KDKA News Radio

