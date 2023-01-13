ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After rallying past TCU, No. 10 Texas hosts rival Texas Tech in a Moody Center encore

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
No. 10 Texas vs. Texas Tech

7 p.m. Saturday, Moody Center

TV/radio: ESPN/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 88-65. Texas Tech swept the Longhorns last season, and the Red Raiders have won nine of their last 11 meetings.

About the Longhorns: Texas rallied from an 18-point deficit in Wednesday's 79-75 home win over No. 17 TCU. That was UT's largest comeback since 2013. ... Against the Horned Frogs, Disu knocked down all seven of his field-goal attempts. He's shooting 64% on the season. .... Reserve guard Jabari Rice is averaging 9.9 points. He contributed 15 in the second half against TCU and scored 11 over the final six minutes of a 70-69 win at Oklahoma on Dec. 31. ... At 82.1 points per game, UT has the Big 12's top scoring offense.

About the Red Raiders: Texas Tech will be just four days removed from an 84-50 loss at No. 14 Iowa State. Having also dropped close conference games to TCU, Kansas and Oklahoma, Tech has its first four-game losing streak since 2015. ... Tyson started his collegiate career at Texas but left the Longhorns during December of his freshman year. He played in eight games for UT during the 2021-22 season. ... Batcho ranks second in the Big 12 with his 27 blocks. ... Harmon's cousin, Rori, is a point guard for the Texas women's basketball team.

