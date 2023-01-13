Recruiting Roundup: Three More Local Talents Visiting UC

The Bearcats are blitzing the 513 area.

CINCINNATI — Three more local football recruits announced plans to visit campus next week along with four-star Taft (Ohio) edge rusher Elias Rudolp h.

We start with three-star 2024 running back T.J. Engleman out of Hughes Center (Ohio).

According to 247Sports , Engleman is the 593rd-ranked player nationally, and the 49th-ranked running back. He holds nine offers from schools like Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Buffalo.

He committed to Georgia Tech last spring but de-committed in September.

The junior is one of the more dynamic offensive weapons you'll see at this level. He mostly played quarterback at Princeton before last season—while lining up at wide receiver at times as well. In 2022, he was a running back for Hughes.

At 5-foot-9, 180-pounds, Engleman won't wow anyone physically, but his wiggle all over the field is incredible. He has great top-end speed (4.4 40-yard dash) and can get to that top gear in a hurry.

The low center of gravity works to Engleman's advantage in muddy holes, as does his package of juke and spin moves.

His read-option acumen could be a nice wrinkle in the Scott Satterfield offense.

Next up is another visit for three-star 2024 cornerback Corey Myrick out of Colerain (Ohio).

According to 247Sports , Myrick is the 62nd-ranked cornerback in the class and the 35th-rated Ohio recruit. He currently just has offers from MAC Schools (Toledo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Miami).

He was at the Hometown Hero visit event last month and is ready for more action in Clifton. I wouldn't be surprised if a UC offer comes down the pipeline soon.

The hybrid cover man can play free safety and cornerback, plus he made some big plays on special teams this season.

Myrick is a bit thin but has the frame to be a strong outside cornerback at UC. He stands at 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, but hits like he's 250. Myrick isn't afraid to drop a howitzer shot in the open field, a "Blackcats" specialty.

The trio of visitors rounds out with three-star athlete Zae Jennings.

According to 247Sports , Jennings is the 75th-ranked athlete nationally and the 24th-ranked recruit in Ohio.

He currently holds two offers from Central Michigan and Miami (OH).

The triple-option quarterback at Colerain will be a bruising running back at the next level.

Jennings runs that offense with great timing and even worked nicely with some spread concepts throughout the season. He is a much better runner than thrower, with fantastic field vision and strength to carry multiple defenders extra yards.

His favorite move is a nasty little left-to-right cut back into the middle of the field. Jennings accelerates well off of those moves and is one of many 2024 running backs UC is courting .

