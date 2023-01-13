Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly breaking in, living in vacant home after tenant passed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people for allegedly breaking in and living in a vacant home after the previous tenant passed away. On Jan. 15 just past 9 p.m., Tulsa police were called to a home near 15th and Yale. The TPD helicopter was...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
KTUL
Police searching for suspect after shooting injures one at north Tulsa gas station
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect after they shot into a car with a baby inside, hitting one person. Tulsa police say they responded to a shooting Tuesday night to the Kum and Go at Harvard and Apache. The victim was a...
KTUL
17-year-old suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting that injured little girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a second suspect in connection to a Sunday drive-by shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood. Police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sunday evening, police arrested Rocky Serna...
KTUL
Tulsans react to arrests made in shooting that injured 6-year-old girl
The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to the shooting of a six-year-old girl Sunday morning. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and Apache Street on Jan. 15. Police say a truck being driven by 19-year-old Rocky Serna was passing through the neighborhood...
Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa
An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside. Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries. According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got...
publicradiotulsa.org
Inmate dies at city of Tulsa Municipal Jail
A woman died at the city of Tulsa Municipal Jail last week. The Tulsa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for the woman’s identity. In a news release from TPD, she’s identified as a 48-year-old woman arrested Thursday night at WINCO Foods on South Memorial Drive on outstanding warrants around trespassing, jaywalking, and public intoxication.
Tulsa Jury Recommends 225 Year Sentence For Man Convicted Of Robberies
A Tulsa jury found a man guilty in a string of brutal robberies, where he used a gun to overpower the victims, zip tied them up, and then robbed them. The jury recommended Jerome Hall serve 225 years in prison after being found guilty of robbery, kidnapping, and assault. Both...
Suspect Accused Of Shooting 6-Year-Old In Drive-By Shooting Arrested, TPD Says
A suspect in a drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl on Sunday is in custody, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Tulsa Police say Rocky Serna was arrested and accused in the shooting fn the child. Police said the investigation is still active and they are seeking other...
KTUL
2 from Woodward seriously injured in Tulsa County crash after trailer detaches from truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people from Woodward were seriously injured in a Tulsa County crash on Jan. 15 just past 7 p.m. A 36-year-old Tulsa man was driving with his 55-year-old passenger in a 1999 Ford F350 pulling a trailer eastbound on US-412 in Sand Springs when the trailer came off the hitch and traveled across the median.
Second suspect arrested in shooting of little girl in north Tulsa
A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition Sunday after a drive-by shooting on North Yale and Apache. The girl was shot in the chest
News On 6
Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash
Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
KTUL
'Recovery operation': Law enforcement now searching for 4-year-old's remains
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, is continuing the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield; however, the search is now considered a "recovery operation." Special agents with OSBI and the OHP have been searching areas of Caddo County for the...
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
KTUL
Pedestrian killed in Osage County crash, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man is dead following a collision in Osage County. On Jan. 16 just before 10 p.m., a 39-year-old Sand Springs man was traveling on State Highway 97 just north of Sand Springs in a 2017 Chevy Silverado. Troopers are...
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
Tulsa's Brookside sees big changes coming in new year
Driving down Peoria on Brookside, you may be noticing some changes. Several chain restaurants and even a Tulsa icon, Claud’s Hamburgers, are now closed.
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park
TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
Comments / 0