Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans react to arrests made in shooting that injured 6-year-old girl

The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to the shooting of a six-year-old girl Sunday morning. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and Apache Street on Jan. 15. Police say a truck being driven by 19-year-old Rocky Serna was passing through the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa

An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside. Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries. According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Inmate dies at city of Tulsa Municipal Jail

A woman died at the city of Tulsa Municipal Jail last week. The Tulsa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for the woman’s identity. In a news release from TPD, she’s identified as a 48-year-old woman arrested Thursday night at WINCO Foods on South Memorial Drive on outstanding warrants around trespassing, jaywalking, and public intoxication.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash

Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Recovery operation': Law enforcement now searching for 4-year-old's remains

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, is continuing the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield; however, the search is now considered a "recovery operation." Special agents with OSBI and the OHP have been searching areas of Caddo County for the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
