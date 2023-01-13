Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
'Died and revived' speaker at 'Strong Heart 2 Soul' luncheon
Congestive heart failure survivor Fatima Mathews is taking her life-changing experience of having “died on the table and been revived” to help educate others on the topic of a healthy heart. Mathews is launching “Strong Heart 2 Soul,” a business consulting firm offering speaking engagements to help others...
Buffalo Seminary Head of School Helen L. Marlette plans to retire in 2024
Helen L. Marlette, Buffalo Seminary’s head of school for seven years, has announced her plan to retire in June 2024. “During her tenure as head of school, Helen led our community with remarkable vision, expertise and humanity. She cultivated a passionate, dedicated and generous faculty that she proudly identifies as the finest group of educators with whom she ever worked,” said Kate Bowen Smith ’92, chair of the board of trustees.
Empire State Development announces next phase of construction for Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition project at Michigan Street Baptist Church
New York state’s investments in African American Heritage Corridor designed to help create a unified tourist destination in east Buffalo. Empire State Development on Monday announced the completion of phase one and the start of the second phase of construction at the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo.
DEC announces 'Winter Wonderland' at Reinstein Woods on Feb. 4
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in partnership with Friends of Reinstein Woods, invites the public to celebrate “Winter Wonderland in the Woods” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in the Town of Cheektowaga. Visitors can discover a...
Moe's, A&W restaurants look to open in Niagara Falls
The owner of two local Papa Johns restaurants has announced plans to open two more national chain restaurants in Niagara Falls in time for the upcoming tourist season. Muhammad Shoaib, who presented plans for them at the January board meeting of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, said the restaurants will open in May.
Ukrainian National Orchestra to perform at Houghton University
Houghton University will host the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine for a concert on the Western New York campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The orchestra is led by principal conductor Theodore Kuchar, who joined the faculty of Houghton’s Greatbatch School of Music in fall of 2022 as the professor of orchestral conducting.
Cardinal O'Hara names new assistant principal
Earl Schunk, athletic director at Cardinal O’Hara High School, has taken on increased responsibility as the new assistant principal. He follows interim Vice Principal Dave Lovering, who will continue his work as Cardinal O’Hara’s alumni coordinator. “We are very excited that Earl will be expanding his role...
Ransomville Speedway to host drivers meeting Feb. 5
Ransomville Speedway will host a drivers registration meeting for all classes on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Ransomville Fire Co., 2521 Youngstown Lockport Road. Meetings will start at 11 a.m. for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and the KiPo Motors Street Stocks. At noon, drivers of the Investor’s Services Sportsman, Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman, and the Krown Undercoating Modifieds will have their meeting.
Free tax preparation
The AARP Taxaide Foundation announced tax assistance this season. It stated, “Have your taxes prepared by IRS trained counselors free of charge. Tax prep is by appointment only and will be done in person on Tuesdays during tax season from Feb. 7 to April 11.”. Assistance is available at...
Wedding or honeymoon planning? AAA says, 'We do!'
AAA experts take stress out of destination weddings and honeymoon planning. 2023 is expected to be a strong year in the wedding and travel industry. With some weddings postponed during the pandemic, and December being the busiest month for engagements, 2023 is off to a strong start. Recent estimates show...
