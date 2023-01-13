Helen L. Marlette, Buffalo Seminary’s head of school for seven years, has announced her plan to retire in June 2024. “During her tenure as head of school, Helen led our community with remarkable vision, expertise and humanity. She cultivated a passionate, dedicated and generous faculty that she proudly identifies as the finest group of educators with whom she ever worked,” said Kate Bowen Smith ’92, chair of the board of trustees.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO