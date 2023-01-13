ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

WBOC

A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it. Rod Pond, also known as RCP, began his journey today by...
OCEAN CITY, MD
atlanticcityweekly.com

A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey

Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
NJ.com

See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational

Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Phillymag.com

On the Market at the Shore: Entire Block in Downtown Avalon

The property includes the town’s most popular nightspot. It offers a huge blank slate upon which one could build just about anything — except a hotel, it seems. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If you’re one...
AVALON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cause of Death for Beached Whale in Brigantine Announced

Results of a necropsy conducted on the humpback whale that washed up in Brigantine last week indicate that the whale died due to blunt force trauma most likely caused by a vessel strike. That conclusion was announced Sunday by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which was part of the necropsy...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
lpgasmagazine.com

Allen’s Oil & Propane grows in New Jersey

Allen’s Oil & Propane of Vincentown and Hammonton, New Jersey, acquired Penn-Jersey Propane of Hainesport, New Jersey. Penn-Jersey Propane operates a bulk plant and several bobtail trucks used to service their customer base in New Jersey. Prior to this transaction, the company was owned and operated by Kauffman Gas, based in Atglen, Pennsylvania.
HAMMONTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

The Best Bagels in South Jersey

When you move out of this area, you come to appreciate things that you used to take for granted. For instance, when we moved to the Carolinas, my biggest gripes were that it was difficult to find good pizza and impossible to find a real bagel. I ask, is there...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Cape Gazette

Harbor of Refuge Light restoration update set Jan. 20

The public is invited to join the Overfalls Foundation for its program with guest speaker William “Red” Moulinier at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at the Lewes Public Library. He will provide an update on the restoration process for the Harbor of Refuge Light on the ocean end of the outer Delaware Breakwater at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, just off Cape Henlopen.
LEWES, DE
watchthetramcarplease.com

4 Stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk for Sale 1,150,000

Here is a great opportunity to own 4 stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk! Located at 5200 Boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ. History shows that these do not come up for sale that often. STOP leasing and BUY!!!! The property offered consists of 4 individual commercial condo units (Unit 11 is an end unit), located ground level at the “Shops at Ocean Towers”. The current owner has been operating the location as Castle Casino Arcade for the last 25+ years with much success. Endless ideas for a boardwalk business, especially for a commercial property of this size (estimated at 3,700 square ft.). The equipment and business are not included with the sale, however the owner is open to negotiation.
SoJO 104.9

Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Brigantine, NJ

In what has become a disturbing trend, another whale washed up on a South Jersey beach, this time in Brigantine. The 20-foot-long whale was found down by the north end of the city, about a mile from the seawall, which is technically state property. According to sources, the state plans...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
