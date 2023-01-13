ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

wdet.org

Sold-out charity event to raise money for supportive housing in Detroit

COTS is an organization whose goals are to help people build and maintain stability by helping with emergency shelters, supportive housing and overall support for men, women and children. Since its beginnings in 1982, the organization has been able to provide shelter for a growing population of people experiencing homelessness...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

What to expect from the auto industry in 2023

From supply chain issues to union contracts, a lot of unknowns face Detroit’s auto industry in 2023. With car companies beginning to receive more semiconductors, some analysts are projecting that new vehicle sales will rise — despite uncertainty around inflation. Paul Eisenstein, publisher of automotive website The Detroit...
DETROIT, MI

