Tampa students say they will continue using TikTok despite security concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–“Safety isn’t necessarily my number one priority when using social media,” said TikTok user Alyssa Chesney. “If that was it, I probably wouldn’t even own an iPhone.”

The University of Florida sent this email to students strongly recommending they discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.

Students in Tampa say, as for their phones, the app is here to stay.

“Nah, I would keep it,” said University of Tampa student Jake Brunet.

“I probably wouldn’t listen,” University of Tampa student Hunter Rainey

The FBI is now weighing in on the app saying, “All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that’s very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States.”

“That should concern us.”

News Channel 8’s Nicole Rogers caught up with Application Security Consultant Charlton Trezevant to see what about the app is so dangerous.

“It’s not a new discussion really as far as are we comfortable fundamentally with that type of data collection and processing, it’s really more, who are we comfortable allowing to do that,” he said.

“So, you’re saying a lot of companies are doing the same thing here in the United States, we’re just not worried about it because they’re not our apps?,” Rogers asked.

“I would say that’s broadly the case,” Trezevant responded. “I mean, if you look at many of the leading technology companies like Facebook and Google, they sustain themselves more or less entirely on the basis of advertising.”

“That advertising business that they’ve created over the course of their existence is powered by the collection and analysis of the personal data of their users which is very comprehensive,” he continued.

UF says there is a strong probability that TikTok will be “added to the list of software applications not permitted on university devices and networks.”

8 On Your Side asked the University of South Florida if it plans to follow in UF’s footsteps.

Officials at USF say, they haven’t decided.

