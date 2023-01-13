ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa students say they will continue using TikTok despite security concerns

By Nicole Rogers
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvAQB_0kE7yS3T00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–“Safety isn’t necessarily my number one priority when using social media,” said TikTok user Alyssa Chesney. “If that was it, I probably wouldn’t even own an iPhone.”

The University of Florida sent this email to students strongly recommending they discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.

Students in Tampa say, as for their phones, the app is here to stay.

“Nah, I would keep it,” said University of Tampa student Jake Brunet.

“I probably wouldn’t listen,” University of Tampa student Hunter Rainey

The FBI is now weighing in on the app saying, “All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that’s very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States.”

“That should concern us.”

News Channel 8’s Nicole Rogers caught up with Application Security Consultant Charlton Trezevant to see what about the app is so dangerous.

“It’s not a new discussion really as far as are we comfortable fundamentally with that type of data collection and processing, it’s really more, who are we comfortable allowing to do that,” he said.

“So, you’re saying a lot of companies are doing the same thing here in the United States, we’re just not worried about it because they’re not our apps?,” Rogers asked.

“I would say that’s broadly the case,” Trezevant responded. “I mean, if you look at many of the leading technology companies like Facebook and Google, they sustain themselves more or less entirely on the basis of advertising.”

“That advertising business that they’ve created over the course of their existence is powered by the collection and analysis of the personal data of their users which is very comprehensive,” he continued.

UF says there is a strong probability that TikTok will be “added to the list of software applications not permitted on university devices and networks.”

8 On Your Side asked the University of South Florida if it plans to follow in UF’s footsteps.

Officials at USF say, they haven’t decided.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Hillsborough school rezoning could impact home values

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — South Tampa homeowners like Adam Cheslock are pushing back against two of the Hillsborough school rezoning proposals. “We would not have looked here if the school zones were not the school zones that they are,” Cheslock told 8 On Your Side outside his new home. Parents have told News Channel 8 […]
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA — Children will dress up like pirates to walk down Bayshore Boulevard Saturday, Jan. 21, for the 76th year of the Gasparilla Children’s Parade. This family-friendly parade takes place along Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay Boulevard from 4-6 p.m., moving north to Edison Avenue. Parade applications...
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco shines spotlight on evil of human trafficking

Human trafficking and modern-day slavery are problems that people tend to think wouldn’t happen where they live, but the Pasco County Commission wants the community to know that those crimes do happen locally, and they need the public’s help to combat them. The board passed a resolution during...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'I'm bombing the school': Wesley Chapel teen arrested for posting threat on Snapchat

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested after Pasco County deputies learned he posted a threat to bomb his school, investigators said. The teen was arrested Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, he shared on Snapchat the following message, "I`m bombing the school tmr. U must be crazy." He attends Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WFLA

WFLA

133K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy