Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD holds meeting to set stage for rest of year
RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WVNews) — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District held its organizational meeting Jan. 11 on the Buckeye Hills Career Center campus. The regular January meeting was held immediately thereafter. Mary Ann Hale (Vinton County Schools) and John Jackson (Wellston City Schools)...
WVNews
Author to lead battlefield tour of Buffington Island
PORTLAND, Ohio (WV News) — Noted Civil War author David L. Mowery will be the guide on a battlefield tour of Buffington Island. The event will begin at 10 a.m. March 18.
WVNews
Conservation district announces tree sale
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — The Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District announced its 2023 tree sale is underway, with orders being taken through Feb. 14. The district was established in 1943, with a mission “to provide assistance for the wise use of our natural resources for present and future generations.”
WVNews
WVNews
Bobby Cline
Born February 22, 1933, Bobby Cline was a proud West Virginian, happy to tell people he was from the community of Ethel in Logan County, and happier to talk to familiar folks about what he remembered from growing up there. He leaned on the positive memories of life in Southern West Virginia where he was a boxer and Golden Gloves champion. His skills were opportunities that took him into the service where he boxed for the United States Navy and tended bar (and cared for the bar’s de-scented pet skunk) during the Korean War.
WVNews
On the Mark: A Class Act
PARKERSBURG, W. Va. — You look up the word “class” in the dictionary and there is a good bet you might find a picture of Greg Reed right there beside of the definition. Greg was class through and through.
WVNews
Scholarship opportunity from Gallia SWCD
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — The Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to announce the 2023 Raina Fulks Memorial Scholarship is now available for application by graduating high school seniors and enrolled college students. The $500 scholarship will be awarded to a student attending college with an...
WVNews
Mary M. Walden
Mary M. Walden, 91, of Ripley passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Ravenswood Village following an extended illness. Mary was born August 17, 1931 at Coopers Creek, WV a daughter of the late Hubert and Melva Walker Gibson.
WVNews
Ravenswood Robotics team builds more than robots
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Robotics is a branch of computer science and engineering, involving design, construction, operation, and use of robots. According to Toni Burks, one of the coaches of the Ravenswood High School robotics team, it is much more than that.
WVNews
Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren presents donation to police department
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren made a donation last week of $5,000 to the Gallipolis Police Department. The funds were derived from forfeitures from drug traffickers and drug fines. The department will use the donation to help outfit its newly purchased canine patrol...
WVNews
WVa lawmakers consider holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago. The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall's football team.
WVNews
Collision Specialists has served the community for over 20 years
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When choosing the name for his business in October 1999, Dwayne Harrison had two thoughts. He wanted clear wording and close to the top of the listings in the phone book. “Back when we started, the listing placement was really important,” he said. “Collision...
WVNews
Nucor makes big donation to veterans memorial
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nucor made a donation of $30,000 last week to the Mason County Veterans Memorial. Nucor has been involved with the project since members of its management team first met with memorial committee members.
WVNews
Riverbend Arts Council sets Valentine craft show
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Riverbend Arts Council, located at 290 N. Second Ave. in Middleport, is hosting a Valentine craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4. The event will feature Valentine gifts and ideas for spring decorating by local crafters, artisans and vendors.
WVNews
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Nathan Robert Boggess, 1 count of domestic battery, $10,000 bond.
WVNews
Patricia Lynn (Andrick) Eastom Parkins
Patricia Lynn (Andrick) Eastom Parkins, 70, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Ravenswood, passed away January 13, 2023, in Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, following an extended illness. She was born August 14, 1952, in Suisun City, California, a daughter of the late Fred Junior and Zora Eloise (Cain) Andrick....
WVNews
Dr. David Lancaster
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – West Virginia University at Parkersburg has named Dr. David L…
WVNews
Gallia County Sheriff's Office introduces new therapy dog
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin introduced the newest member of his team last week, therapy dog Zaya. Champlin explained that over the last several years the need to provide services related to mental health and coping with tragedy has been on the rise.
WVNews
Jackson County Players sets season, welcomes new board members
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Jackson County Players, the county’s live theater performance group, had its annual meeting on January 12, where the 2023 performance calendar was set and new members were welcomed to the board of directors. Building on the momentum from the “Silenced Night, Holy...
WVNews
Mason County Commission sets public hearing on vacant property
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mason County commissioners want public input on 4 vacant acres where an old school building stood on Beach Hill in Henderson. The county owns the property, and commissioners have set a public meeting for 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Henderson Center to discuss possible uses.
Comments / 0