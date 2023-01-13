Born February 22, 1933, Bobby Cline was a proud West Virginian, happy to tell people he was from the community of Ethel in Logan County, and happier to talk to familiar folks about what he remembered from growing up there. He leaned on the positive memories of life in Southern West Virginia where he was a boxer and Golden Gloves champion. His skills were opportunities that took him into the service where he boxed for the United States Navy and tended bar (and cared for the bar’s de-scented pet skunk) during the Korean War.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO