ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Last Quarter: Winter 2023 Vermont Housing News

The global nonprofit Habitat for Humanity has "affiliates" in different regions of Vermont, most of which have begun to add multifamily housing to their portfolios. Habitat, which uses community volunteers to help build affordable homes around the world, has focused on single-family housing for decades. But due to the rising costs of land, labor and construction, "It's extremely expensive to build a single-family home right now," said Eva Loomis, executive director of Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity, based in White River Junction.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VAAFM: Fill Out the Vermont Forest Future Stakeholder Survey!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) is beginning a robust public engagement process to identify opportunities to help Vermont chart a path forward to protect the long-term viability of forest-based businesses and the many benefits they provide to the state’s environment, economy, and quality of life.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end

Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wdkx.com

Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday

Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
sevendaysvt

Housing Bills Take Aim at Local Control in Vermont Towns

Three bills slated to be introduced in the Vermont legislature this week aim to clear some of the local obstacles to home construction in downtown areas. Rep. Seth Bongartz (D-Manchester) has spent the past several months meeting with environmental groups, housing advocates and others to create his bill, which would remove some local control from towns with the aim of making it easier to build homes.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Bennington Battle Monument to Undergo Multiyear Renovation

One of the tallest structures in Vermont, the Bennington Battle Monument, is due for an extensive renovation over the next few years. The 306-foot-tall obelisk was completed in 1891 to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Bennington, which took place across the state line in Walloomsac, N.Y., and resulted in a pivotal victory for colonial forces during the Revolutionary War. The British troops were seeking to capture provisions stored at the Bennington military supply depot, where the monument now stands.
VERMONT STATE
fox5dc.com

Possible wolf-dog hybrid finds new home in Vermont

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - It looks like an animal, who made national headlines for possibly being part wolf and part dog, has found a home. The Potter League For Animals said "Zeus" will head to Vermont with his new owner, Ron. "He is headed to his new home in Vermont with...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
VTDigger

Vermont needs a state therapist

There's truth in the saying “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.” Why, then, do so many of us keep trying?. Clinical psychologist Mark Adair reminds us we won’t succeed. In his commentary “We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow,” he examines the irreconcilability of purporting to protect Vermont’s lands while simultaneously promoting growth and development. Still, we keep trying — despite the warnings of ecologists, zoologists, botanists, biologists, and more.
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
southarkansassun.com

Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act

Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy