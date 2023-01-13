Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Report shows overhaul of Vermont's childcare system would cost $645M
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A report released Tuesday morning outlined what an overhaul to Vermont's child care system would look like and how much it would cost. This is the first time a price tag has been put on the topic. According to the RAND Corporation, it would cost $645...
Last Quarter: Winter 2023 Vermont Housing News
The global nonprofit Habitat for Humanity has "affiliates" in different regions of Vermont, most of which have begun to add multifamily housing to their portfolios. Habitat, which uses community volunteers to help build affordable homes around the world, has focused on single-family housing for decades. But due to the rising costs of land, labor and construction, "It's extremely expensive to build a single-family home right now," said Eva Loomis, executive director of Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity, based in White River Junction.
John McClaughry: Hidden milk tax will make dairy farming a public utility
Dairy production, pricing and farm income will be controlled by the government, and paid for by jacking up the prices of dairy products paid by families who won’t ever catch on. Read the story on VTDigger here: John McClaughry: Hidden milk tax will make dairy farming a public utility.
vermontbiz.com
VAAFM: Fill Out the Vermont Forest Future Stakeholder Survey!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) is beginning a robust public engagement process to identify opportunities to help Vermont chart a path forward to protect the long-term viability of forest-based businesses and the many benefits they provide to the state’s environment, economy, and quality of life.
wamc.org
Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end
Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
To tackle the housing crisis, Vermont lawmakers consider ending single-family zoning
A growing coalition of lawmakers, planners, developers and housing experts argues the state will have to significantly pare back its local regulatory landscape if it hopes to meet its housing construction goals. Read the story on VTDigger here: To tackle the housing crisis, Vermont lawmakers consider ending single-family zoning.
With property values soaring, Vermont towns need reappraisals. But experts are in short supply.
Two-thirds of Vermont’s 254 municipalities can expect a reappraisal order this year, according to the state’s Department of Taxes. Read the story on VTDigger here: With property values soaring, Vermont towns need reappraisals. But experts are in short supply..
wdkx.com
Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday
Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
Housing Bills Take Aim at Local Control in Vermont Towns
Three bills slated to be introduced in the Vermont legislature this week aim to clear some of the local obstacles to home construction in downtown areas. Rep. Seth Bongartz (D-Manchester) has spent the past several months meeting with environmental groups, housing advocates and others to create his bill, which would remove some local control from towns with the aim of making it easier to build homes.
Bennington Battle Monument to Undergo Multiyear Renovation
One of the tallest structures in Vermont, the Bennington Battle Monument, is due for an extensive renovation over the next few years. The 306-foot-tall obelisk was completed in 1891 to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Bennington, which took place across the state line in Walloomsac, N.Y., and resulted in a pivotal victory for colonial forces during the Revolutionary War. The British troops were seeking to capture provisions stored at the Bennington military supply depot, where the monument now stands.
fox5dc.com
Possible wolf-dog hybrid finds new home in Vermont
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - It looks like an animal, who made national headlines for possibly being part wolf and part dog, has found a home. The Potter League For Animals said "Zeus" will head to Vermont with his new owner, Ron. "He is headed to his new home in Vermont with...
VTDigger
Vermont needs a state therapist
There's truth in the saying “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.” Why, then, do so many of us keep trying?. Clinical psychologist Mark Adair reminds us we won’t succeed. In his commentary “We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow,” he examines the irreconcilability of purporting to protect Vermont’s lands while simultaneously promoting growth and development. Still, we keep trying — despite the warnings of ecologists, zoologists, botanists, biologists, and more.
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Gov. Phil Scott proposes a state fund to help rural towns get federal money
The rural infrastructure assistance program would provide $3 million for towns to get help applying for federal aid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott proposes a state fund to help rural towns get federal money.
southarkansassun.com
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act
Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
