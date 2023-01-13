There's truth in the saying “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.” Why, then, do so many of us keep trying?. Clinical psychologist Mark Adair reminds us we won’t succeed. In his commentary “We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow,” he examines the irreconcilability of purporting to protect Vermont’s lands while simultaneously promoting growth and development. Still, we keep trying — despite the warnings of ecologists, zoologists, botanists, biologists, and more.

