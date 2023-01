“Titanic” is a classic — remember when it came out in theaters and it was almost a game to see who had seen it in the movie theater the most? The iconic 1997 romantic film loosely based on the “Titanic” disaster will reappear in theaters across the country next month. Did you know the highest grossing movie of all time has a connection to the ArkLaTex – specifically the Shreveport-Bossier area? In fact a Shreveport native almost appeared as JACK in the movie!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO