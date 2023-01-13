ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor

By Will Wixey
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years.

Here is WSDOT’s full statement:

“Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as it relates to the Governor’s proposed budget.

There are two important things to know.

First, there are multiple projects around the state that are likely to require changes to schedule. Transportation packages such as the one funding the North Spokane Corridor have a 16-year planning horizon, so it’s common that conditions sometimes change. As a state there’s a number of factors affecting the ability to deliver projects, including increased construction and materials costs, project fund sources and high statewide competition for contractors.

To be responsive to these changes, WSDOT needed to provide an updated project delivery proposal for all projects included in the last two transportation packages – Connecting Washington and Move Ahead Washington. We used criteria including honoring legal obligations like fish passage, safety investments and maintaining existing contracts, in order to objectively prioritize projects around the state. This resulted in an updated proposed plan that would impact multiple projects across the state.

Second, this proposal is just the first step in the legislative process. Legislators will develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion.

The Governor and WSDOT recognize how crucial regional projects such as the North Spokane Corridor are and are very open to ideas that minimize or reduce changes in project schedules. We look forward to further discussion with the legislature.”

For context, Gov. Inslee released a 16-year spending plan on December 14 for the DOT’s capital construction programs. The budget prioritized traffic safety and ferry systems, and would likely put the North-South freeway project on the back burner.

The project, which broke ground in 2001, would offer a route directly connecting north and south Spokane, without using current surface roads like Division Street.

Gov. Inslee’s proposed budget faced backlash from many Spokane leaders, including Sen. Andy Billig and Reps. Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli.

READ: Gov. Inslee’s proposed budget could create years-long delays for North-South freeway project

READ: Spokane City Councilmember, Northeast Public Development Authority speak on Inslee’s proposed transportation budget

Comments / 33

Tater Mates
4d ago

How many times have we been told it's funded? There's always going to be another project to complete, just freaking finish it. It's also awesome that yet again Eastern Washington doesn't matter at all. Inslee needs to go on a long trip somewhere. 🙄

Reply
24
Eric Wright
4d ago

the way it looks now might be 10-15 years before the north south freeway will be completed......meanwhile other projects get priority on west side....the east can wait. agenda persist.... :(

Reply
11
Doug Smith
4d ago

what needs to happen is that Washington state legislators wake and realize that the NSC has been in the works long before Inslee (DICTATOR) Governor. Inslee has turned this state from RED to BLUE. At this rate, people would prefer to divide this state or maybe even leave

Reply(2)
12
 

