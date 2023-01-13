ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

AI for workforce shortages, digital upskilling: 10 health tech trends for '23, per Philips

How can healthcare technology relieve staffing shortages, busy workflows and economic strains? Here 10 health tech trends Philips Healthcare says can meet those and other industry challenges in 2023. 1. Addressing workforce shortages with workflow automation and artificial intelligence. 2. Digital upskilling through continuous training and education. 3. Enabling remote...
beckershospitalreview.com

14 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs

Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past two months and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Oklahoma City-based Integris Health is eliminating 200 jobs to...
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare mergers and acquisitions no longer just about scale

Some of the larger merger and acquisition transactions and proposals in the healthcare sector are no longer just about economies of scale but have other goals in mind, such as improving health equity, according to a Jan. 12 report from KaufmanHall. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, newly formed through the merger...
beckershospitalreview.com

Why Amazon, Alphabet are letting some healthcare employees go

Amazon and Alphabet's healthcare arm Verily said it would let go some of its healthcare employees as an uncertain economy has been causing financial and operational challenges for tech companies. Most recently, Verily said it would lay off 15 percent of its staff, sunset some of its healthcare projects and...
beckershospitalreview.com

RCM company Wakefield partners with Healthcare Receivables Group

Revenue cycle management company Wakefield is partnering with Healthcare Receivables Group. Healthcare Receivables Group — formerly Receivables Management Bureau — provides management services for healthcare providers, including liquidation of accounts receivable, according to a Jan. 17 Wakefield news release. Neil Koonce, president of Healthcare Receivables Group, said in...
beckershospitalreview.com

The patient payment experience: Why Banner Health and Edward-Elmurst have elevated it to top priority and steps they are taking to improve it

The patient payment experience is an inseparable part of the overall patient experience. Yet, amid the fragmentation of payers, providers and technology vendors, some healthcare organizations are just now understanding its far-reaching implications. Becker's Hospital Review recently spoke with Jim Economou, system director of patient access and pre-service center at...
NAPERVILLE, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

UVM Health Network names new CIO

Lori Boisjoli has been named senior vice president and CIO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network. Ms. Boisjoli has served as the health system's vice president of IT applications and project management since 2017. She previously worked for EHR vendor Allscripts and GE HealthCare. "Lori's 30 years of healthcare...
BURLINGTON, VT
beckershospitalreview.com

10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health Castle, based in Kailua, Hawaii, seeks a manager of revenue cycle market operations. 2. Community Health System, based in...
HAWAII STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

3 CFO rules for a modern provider pay program

Provider shortages and shifting priorities among the workforce are changing what a sustainable modern compensation program looks like. Despite the uncertainty built into those trends, CFOs can adopt a set of three guidelines to determine how and when to adjust their compensation programs, according to VMG Health physician compensation strategy consultant Anthony Domanico. Together, they're known as the "1-3-5 Rule," which refers to how many years an organization should wait before making certain kinds of compensation program updates.
Reuters

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as tech layoffs intensify

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Wednesday it would cut 10,000 jobs by the end of third quarter of fiscal 2023, the latest sign that layoffs were accelerating in the U.S. technology sector as companies brace for an economic downturn.
beckershospitalreview.com

20 hospitals looking for CFOs

Hospitals around the country are seeking CFOs, including several owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. Here are 20 recently-posted hospital CFO openings, by state:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Alabama. Whitfield Regional Hospital...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately. The company said it will also be making changes...
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS: 3 initiatives to get 100% of original Medicare beneficiaries in ACOs by 2030

CMS has launched three initiatives to grow and provide higher quality care to more than 13.2 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2023, helping the agency hit its goal of enrolling all people with traditional Medicare in an accountable care relationship with their provider by 2030. Seven things to know:. 1. More...
beckershospitalreview.com

Michael Dowling: The unthinkable priority now facing hospitals

Consistent with their core mission, all healthcare providers have been steadily focused on a series of key priorities: enhancing access to all, improving quality and outcomes, investing in employee engagement and satisfaction, managing their financial condition, improving their infrastructure and working collaboratively with the government. Much progress has been made,...
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent moves from The Joint Commission

The Joint Commission has undergone a sweeping overhaul of quality metrics, named new members to its board of commissioners and announced several other moves over the last several weeks. Six updates Becker's has covered since Nov. 28:. 1. The patient safety organization has elevated health equity from a leadership standard...
beckershospitalreview.com

'CEO pessimism' at a decade high: report

About 73 percent of CEOs believe economic growth will decline over the next year, the most pessimistic outlook since PwC began asking the question as part of its annual CEO survey 12 years ago. When this question was asked in the 2021 and 2022 surveys, more than three-quarters of CEOs...
Benzinga

Why Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stock Is Getting Hammered

Bluebird Bio Inc BLUE shares are trading lower by 10.0% to $6.55 Wednesday morning after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. The underwritten public offering is for 20,000,000 shares of its common stock. Bluebird also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of its common stock to be sold in the offering.
beckershospitalreview.com

Honey over vinegar: Are longevity incentives the new noncompete?

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule in January that could lift wages by nearly $300 billion per year economywide by banning nearly all noncompete clauses in employment contracts. Companies are exploring what that ban could mean for their workforce and their compensation agreements in the future, The Wall Street...
beckershospitalreview.com

3 health systems hit with credit, outlook downgrades

Relatively few health systems experienced downgrades to their financial ratings since a Becker's roundup Dec. 22. Operating concerns and a bleak financial outlook for some resulted in the following changes:. Asante Health (Medford, Ore.): While it affirmed a rating of "A+" on debt levels for Asante Health, Fitch Ratings downgraded...
OREGON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Integris to cut 200 jobs

Oklahoma City-based Integris Health is eliminating 140 caregiver roles as part of a 200-job reduction to curb expenses. Integris will also eliminate 60 vacant jobs. The system said "post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven to be financially challenging" in a statement shared with local ABC affiliate KOCO 5 News. "We...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy