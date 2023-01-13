Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
AI for workforce shortages, digital upskilling: 10 health tech trends for '23, per Philips
How can healthcare technology relieve staffing shortages, busy workflows and economic strains? Here 10 health tech trends Philips Healthcare says can meet those and other industry challenges in 2023. 1. Addressing workforce shortages with workflow automation and artificial intelligence. 2. Digital upskilling through continuous training and education. 3. Enabling remote...
beckershospitalreview.com
14 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past two months and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Oklahoma City-based Integris Health is eliminating 200 jobs to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions no longer just about scale
Some of the larger merger and acquisition transactions and proposals in the healthcare sector are no longer just about economies of scale but have other goals in mind, such as improving health equity, according to a Jan. 12 report from KaufmanHall. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, newly formed through the merger...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why Amazon, Alphabet are letting some healthcare employees go
Amazon and Alphabet's healthcare arm Verily said it would let go some of its healthcare employees as an uncertain economy has been causing financial and operational challenges for tech companies. Most recently, Verily said it would lay off 15 percent of its staff, sunset some of its healthcare projects and...
beckershospitalreview.com
RCM company Wakefield partners with Healthcare Receivables Group
Revenue cycle management company Wakefield is partnering with Healthcare Receivables Group. Healthcare Receivables Group — formerly Receivables Management Bureau — provides management services for healthcare providers, including liquidation of accounts receivable, according to a Jan. 17 Wakefield news release. Neil Koonce, president of Healthcare Receivables Group, said in...
beckershospitalreview.com
The patient payment experience: Why Banner Health and Edward-Elmurst have elevated it to top priority and steps they are taking to improve it
The patient payment experience is an inseparable part of the overall patient experience. Yet, amid the fragmentation of payers, providers and technology vendors, some healthcare organizations are just now understanding its far-reaching implications. Becker's Hospital Review recently spoke with Jim Economou, system director of patient access and pre-service center at...
beckershospitalreview.com
UVM Health Network names new CIO
Lori Boisjoli has been named senior vice president and CIO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network. Ms. Boisjoli has served as the health system's vice president of IT applications and project management since 2017. She previously worked for EHR vendor Allscripts and GE HealthCare. "Lori's 30 years of healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health Castle, based in Kailua, Hawaii, seeks a manager of revenue cycle market operations. 2. Community Health System, based in...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 CFO rules for a modern provider pay program
Provider shortages and shifting priorities among the workforce are changing what a sustainable modern compensation program looks like. Despite the uncertainty built into those trends, CFOs can adopt a set of three guidelines to determine how and when to adjust their compensation programs, according to VMG Health physician compensation strategy consultant Anthony Domanico. Together, they're known as the "1-3-5 Rule," which refers to how many years an organization should wait before making certain kinds of compensation program updates.
Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as tech layoffs intensify
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Wednesday it would cut 10,000 jobs by the end of third quarter of fiscal 2023, the latest sign that layoffs were accelerating in the U.S. technology sector as companies brace for an economic downturn.
beckershospitalreview.com
20 hospitals looking for CFOs
Hospitals around the country are seeking CFOs, including several owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. Here are 20 recently-posted hospital CFO openings, by state:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Alabama. Whitfield Regional Hospital...
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately. The company said it will also be making changes...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS: 3 initiatives to get 100% of original Medicare beneficiaries in ACOs by 2030
CMS has launched three initiatives to grow and provide higher quality care to more than 13.2 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2023, helping the agency hit its goal of enrolling all people with traditional Medicare in an accountable care relationship with their provider by 2030. Seven things to know:. 1. More...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michael Dowling: The unthinkable priority now facing hospitals
Consistent with their core mission, all healthcare providers have been steadily focused on a series of key priorities: enhancing access to all, improving quality and outcomes, investing in employee engagement and satisfaction, managing their financial condition, improving their infrastructure and working collaboratively with the government. Much progress has been made,...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent moves from The Joint Commission
The Joint Commission has undergone a sweeping overhaul of quality metrics, named new members to its board of commissioners and announced several other moves over the last several weeks. Six updates Becker's has covered since Nov. 28:. 1. The patient safety organization has elevated health equity from a leadership standard...
beckershospitalreview.com
'CEO pessimism' at a decade high: report
About 73 percent of CEOs believe economic growth will decline over the next year, the most pessimistic outlook since PwC began asking the question as part of its annual CEO survey 12 years ago. When this question was asked in the 2021 and 2022 surveys, more than three-quarters of CEOs...
Benzinga
Why Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stock Is Getting Hammered
Bluebird Bio Inc BLUE shares are trading lower by 10.0% to $6.55 Wednesday morning after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. The underwritten public offering is for 20,000,000 shares of its common stock. Bluebird also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of its common stock to be sold in the offering.
beckershospitalreview.com
Honey over vinegar: Are longevity incentives the new noncompete?
The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule in January that could lift wages by nearly $300 billion per year economywide by banning nearly all noncompete clauses in employment contracts. Companies are exploring what that ban could mean for their workforce and their compensation agreements in the future, The Wall Street...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 health systems hit with credit, outlook downgrades
Relatively few health systems experienced downgrades to their financial ratings since a Becker's roundup Dec. 22. Operating concerns and a bleak financial outlook for some resulted in the following changes:. Asante Health (Medford, Ore.): While it affirmed a rating of "A+" on debt levels for Asante Health, Fitch Ratings downgraded...
beckershospitalreview.com
Integris to cut 200 jobs
Oklahoma City-based Integris Health is eliminating 140 caregiver roles as part of a 200-job reduction to curb expenses. Integris will also eliminate 60 vacant jobs. The system said "post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven to be financially challenging" in a statement shared with local ABC affiliate KOCO 5 News. "We...
