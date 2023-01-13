The transfer window is set to close Wednesday, ending a six-week period where college football rosters all across the country were turned upside down. Oklahoma State was no exception to that, having lost 16 scholarship players to the portal in this window. But, the Cowboys have also found ways to recoup some of that loss, moving 12 players in from the portal. How exactly the Cowboys’ newcomers compare to the outgoers will have to wait for the fall, but we can compare some of that through stats.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO