pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for Bedlam
Record 9-8 11-6 Points Per Game 67.9 69.2. Series History (OU leads 141-103)
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Jan. 18): Pokes Get OU at GIA Tonight, Baseball and Softball Starting in Top-Ten
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Happy Bedlam Day in Stillwater – Moussa Cisse is questionable for tonight’s game, Mike Boynton previews the game but here’s the TV info and everything you need. When OSU gets...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Comparing Production Between Oklahoma State’s Outgoing and Incoming Transfers
The transfer window is set to close Wednesday, ending a six-week period where college football rosters all across the country were turned upside down. Oklahoma State was no exception to that, having lost 16 scholarship players to the portal in this window. But, the Cowboys have also found ways to recoup some of that loss, moving 12 players in from the portal. How exactly the Cowboys’ newcomers compare to the outgoers will have to wait for the fall, but we can compare some of that through stats.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cisse ‘Moving Better,’ Availability Still in Question Heading into Bedlam
STILLWATER — The Cowboys are on a three-game skid entering Wednesday’s Bedlam matchup, and all three of those games have come without the Big 12’s best rim protector. Moussa Cisse injured his ankle in Oklahoma State’s win against West Virginia on Jan. 2. After Monday’s practice, OSU coach Mike Boynton gave an update on Cisse heading into Bedlam.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Division-II Tight End Ian Edenfield Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have pulled a second tight end out of the transfer portal. Ian Edenfield, who has played at Division-II California University of Pennsylvania since 2018, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Monday. Listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Edenfield caught 25 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown in his time with the Vulcans.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Come Back to Beat Columbia 23-12
Oklahoma State defeated Columbia 23-12 on Sunday. The comeback win moves the Cowboys to 6-1 on the season. Here’s how things went down. The dual opened up with Trevor Mastrogiovanni dropping a 6-0 decision to Nick Babin. Daton Fix then tied it back up with a 6-1 decision over Angelo Rino. At 141, Columbia got a lot of momentum as Carter Young was pinned by Matt Kazmir to put them up 12-6. The Cowboys would not gain a lead in the dual for a while.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
OHP: Worker moved just seconds before car crashed into barrier, truck
As you are out and about on Oklahoma roadways, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol want to remind you of the state's 'move over' law.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon man accused of raping unconscious woman
EL RENO – Investigators have accused a Yukon man of sexually assaulting a woman while she was passed out. Javier Rivera, 48, was charged Dec. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree rape. The felony crime is punishable by not less than five years, life or life without parole in state prison.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Jeffrey Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond...
KOCO
Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
