Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Comparing Production Between Oklahoma State’s Outgoing and Incoming Transfers

The transfer window is set to close Wednesday, ending a six-week period where college football rosters all across the country were turned upside down. Oklahoma State was no exception to that, having lost 16 scholarship players to the portal in this window. But, the Cowboys have also found ways to recoup some of that loss, moving 12 players in from the portal. How exactly the Cowboys’ newcomers compare to the outgoers will have to wait for the fall, but we can compare some of that through stats.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Cisse ‘Moving Better,’ Availability Still in Question Heading into Bedlam

STILLWATER — The Cowboys are on a three-game skid entering Wednesday’s Bedlam matchup, and all three of those games have come without the Big 12’s best rim protector. Moussa Cisse injured his ankle in Oklahoma State’s win against West Virginia on Jan. 2. After Monday’s practice, OSU coach Mike Boynton gave an update on Cisse heading into Bedlam.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Division-II Tight End Ian Edenfield Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys have pulled a second tight end out of the transfer portal. Ian Edenfield, who has played at Division-II California University of Pennsylvania since 2018, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Monday. Listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Edenfield caught 25 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown in his time with the Vulcans.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Come Back to Beat Columbia 23-12

Oklahoma State defeated Columbia 23-12 on Sunday. The comeback win moves the Cowboys to 6-1 on the season. Here’s how things went down. The dual opened up with Trevor Mastrogiovanni dropping a 6-0 decision to Nick Babin. Daton Fix then tied it back up with a 6-1 decision over Angelo Rino. At 141, Columbia got a lot of momentum as Carter Young was pinned by Matt Kazmir to put them up 12-6. The Cowboys would not gain a lead in the dual for a while.
STILLWATER, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon man accused of raping unconscious woman

EL RENO – Investigators have accused a Yukon man of sexually assaulting a woman while she was passed out. Javier Rivera, 48, was charged Dec. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree rape. The felony crime is punishable by not less than five years, life or life without parole in state prison.
YUKON, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Jeffrey Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

