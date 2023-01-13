ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Michigan football players express optimism that head coach Jim Harbaugh will be back

Auburn Hills — For the Michigan football players, it’s back to work as they began offseason workouts Monday. They had some time off after the national semifinal loss in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve, and are now focused on weight and conditioning work before spring practice. With a flurry of news the last week as starters like leading rusher Blake Corum and offensive linemen Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, and, on Monday, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, announced their returns for the upcoming season, there’s a positive vibe among the Wolverines that they can build off the 13-1 record and back-to-back Big Ten championships as they pursue a national title.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Toledo man, 69, dies after pickup crashes into tree in Lodi Twp.

A Toledo man is dead after crashing his pickup truck through someone's yard and into a tree Monday in Washtenaw County, state police said. Troopers with the Brighton Post were called at about 6 a.m. Monday to an area near Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a report of a single-vehicle crash. They arrived and found a truck crashed into a tree.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Family of Pontiac mom, 2 kids who died of hypothermia urged her to seek care

Pontiac — Relatives noticed something had changed in Monica Cannady recently, with signs the 35-year-old Pontiac woman was experiencing issues with her mental health. On Friday, she and her three children showed up at her mother’s door. Cannady was having paranoid thoughts and the children were shivering. Concerned...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Body found in burning vehicle Saturday on I-75 in Oakland Co.

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found early Saturday in a burning vehicle near Interstate 75 and Dixie Highway in Oakland County. Troopers were called at about 5:50 a.m. by Springfield Township firefighters to the scene of a fire, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to the area for a report of a brush fire but discovered it was a vehicle in flames when they arrived.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

