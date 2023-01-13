Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Should Rams Pursue Free Agency Reunion With Former LB Cory Littleton?
As the Los Angeles Rams approach the offseason, they do so with plenty of areas to improve upon from a disappointing 5-12 season. While they might not be flush with draft picks or a ton of cap space, the Rams can navigate their current contracts to make some wiggle room for said improvements in free agency.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Unveil Sick-looking Pre-game “Poster”Ahead of Wild Card Game | See It
Move over Hollywood art designers because the New York Giants creative arts department created a dramatic new "poster" ahead of their Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. The poster, entitled "The Rematch," features gladiator-like images of left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebacker Jihad Ward,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich Per Report; Could Commanders Hire?
Byron Leftwich is looking for a new job after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him after four seasons as their offensive coordinator. Sources told Pewter Report Tuesday morning that the team will move on from Leftwich. After teaming up with Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl two years ago,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Snubbed from Rookie of Year Finalists?
Atlanta Falcons fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier had one of the most productive rookie seasons by a running back in franchise history ... and won't even get the chance to bring home any hardware for it. The NFL officially announced the three candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Allgeier...
There are 5 NFL teams that need a head coach. Which is the best opening?
Imagine you're Sean Payton. Usually teams are choosing from a group of candidates. Practically speaking, Payton is picking which team hires him. There are five teams with a vacancy at head coach, and four of them have requested interviews with Payton. Which opening is the best? There's a lot that goes into ranking the landing spots.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Michigan Assistant Football Coach Placed on Leave
Michigan assistant football coach Matt Weiss has been placed on leave amid an investigation by university police, ESPN reported Tuesday night. The University of Michigan police department told ESPN it is investigating a “report of computer access crimes” allegedly committed last month at the team’s Schembechler Hall facility.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Jonathan Sutherland, Safety, Penn State Nittany Lions
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. AP source: Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have hired former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
