UCF’s Kristen Scott Drafted by Orlando Pride

Former UCF Knight Kristen Scott was selected by the Orlando Pride 41st overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft, the league announced on Thursday.

The Orlando native will continue her soccer journey in the City Beautiful after playing for Edgewater High School and UCF. She is set to join former Knight Carrie Lawrence on the Pride squad.

Scott is the second UCF player to be selected by the Pride in a NWSL Draft. In 2020, Jamaica national team member Konya Plummer was chosen in the second round with the 10th overall pick.

Scott scored 33 goals during her five years at UCF, tying for sixth all-time in program history, according to UCF Athletics . In the 2022 season, the forward earned her second American Athletic First-Team All-Conference selection and also received the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honor. She helped the Knights win the 2022 AAC regular season title, the team’s first since 2017.

Led by six-time FIFA World Player of the Year Marta Vieira da Silva , Scott and the Pride are set to open their 2023 NWSL season in March. Orlando will try to win its first league trophy in club history.

