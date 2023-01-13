See all the Latinas during the swimsuit competition at the 2023 Miss Universe

They have been training for this moment for months, and now the beauty pageants were able to showcase their toned bodies during the preliminary swimsuit competition of the 2023 Miss Universe on Wednesday, January 11, in New Orleans.

Eighty-four contestants walked the stage rocking Jacqueline Aguilera swimsuits paired with personalized capes and Jojo Bragais shoes.

GettyImages Each candidate designed, in collaboration with a local artist, a cape representing the cause they proudly serve.

Upon their arrival to New Orleans, each candidate received a blank Liva Fluid Fashion cape, which they had to design in collaboration with a local artist. Each piece had to include a drawing or quote representing the cause they proudly serve.

Each beauty queen showed their creativity, charisma, and compassion while securely parading to convince the judges that they have what it takes to become the next Miss Universe.

Find below a gallery including the Latinas slaying at the swimsuit competition at the 2023 Miss Universe

Miss Honduras Miss Honduras, Rebeca Rodriguez walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Haiti Miss Haiti, Mideline Phelizor walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Guatemala Miss Guatemala, Ivana Batchelor walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss El Salvador Miss El Salvador, Alexjandra Guajardo Sada walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Ecuador Miss Ecuador, Nayelhi Gonzalez walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Dominican Republic Miss Dominican Republic, Andrenia Martinez walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Costa Rica Miss Costa Rica, Maria Fernanda Rodriguez Avila walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Colombia Miss Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Chile Miss Chile, Sofia Depassier walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Brazil Miss Brazil, Mia Mamede walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Bolivia Miss Bolivia, Maria Camila Sanabria Pereyra walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Belize Miss Belize, Ashley Lightburn walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Aruba Miss Aruba, Kiara Arends walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Argentina Miss Argentina, Barbara Cabrera walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Puerto Rico Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Mexico Miss Mexico, Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Peru Miss Peru, Alessia Rovegno walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Paraguay Miss Paraguay, Lia Aymara Duarte Ashmore walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Panama Miss Panama, Solaris Barba walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.