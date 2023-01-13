See all the Latinas during the swimsuit competition at the 2023 Miss Universe
By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
4 days ago
They have been training for this moment for months, and now the beauty pageants were able to showcase their toned bodies during the preliminary swimsuit competition of the 2023 Miss Universe on Wednesday, January 11, in New Orleans.
Eighty-four contestants walked the stage rocking Jacqueline Aguilera swimsuits paired with personalized capes and Jojo Bragais shoes.
Upon their arrival to New Orleans, each candidate received a blank Liva Fluid Fashion cape, which they had to design in collaboration with a local artist. Each piece had to include a drawing or quote representing the cause they proudly serve.
Each beauty queen showed their creativity, charisma, and compassion while securely parading to convince the judges that they have what it takes to become the next Miss Universe.
The countdown to the night that will forever change a beauty pageant’s life is around the corner! People around the globe are ready to enjoy the 2023 Miss Universe live from New Orleans on Saturday, January 14.
Over eighty candidates representing their country will compete for the Miss Universe...
Miss Universe was founded 70 years ago on June 28, 1952. It only took four years for a Latin American pageant to win the United States-run and Thailand-based organization’s annual beauty contest.
In 1957, Gladys Rosa Zender de Meier, born October 19, 1939, became the first Latina to...
