New Orleans, LA

See all the Latinas during the swimsuit competition at the 2023 Miss Universe

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLbST_0kE7x9eM00

They have been training for this moment for months, and now the beauty pageants were able to showcase their toned bodies during the preliminary swimsuit competition of the 2023 Miss Universe on Wednesday, January 11, in New Orleans.

Eighty-four contestants walked the stage rocking Jacqueline Aguilera swimsuits paired with personalized capes and Jojo Bragais shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0wJU_0kE7x9eM00 GettyImages
Each candidate designed, in collaboration with a local artist, a cape representing the cause they proudly serve.

Upon their arrival to New Orleans, each candidate received a blank Liva Fluid Fashion cape, which they had to design in collaboration with a local artist. Each piece had to include a drawing or quote representing the cause they proudly serve.

Each beauty queen showed their creativity, charisma, and compassion while securely parading to convince the judges that they have what it takes to become the next Miss Universe.

Find below a gallery including the Latinas slaying at the swimsuit competition at the 2023 Miss Universe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzTfp_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Honduras

Miss Honduras, Rebeca Rodriguez walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRYyg_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Haiti

Miss Haiti, Mideline Phelizor walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rijm_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Guatemala

Miss Guatemala, Ivana Batchelor walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0XHA_0kE7x9eM00

Miss El Salvador

Miss El Salvador, Alexjandra Guajardo Sada walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpWw9_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Ecuador

Miss Ecuador, Nayelhi Gonzalez walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCbXz_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Dominican Republic

Miss Dominican Republic, Andrenia Martinez walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jSRG_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Costa Rica

Miss Costa Rica, Maria Fernanda Rodriguez Avila walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZhqf_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Colombia

Miss Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5RXz_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Chile

Miss Chile, Sofia Depassier walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enS1Y_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Brazil

Miss Brazil, Mia Mamede walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJsjs_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Bolivia

Miss Bolivia, Maria Camila Sanabria Pereyra walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnRLy_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Belize

Miss Belize, Ashley Lightburn walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGYgK_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Aruba

Miss Aruba, Kiara Arends walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQn7C_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Argentina

Miss Argentina, Barbara Cabrera walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBy4R_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Puerto Rico

Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PW7PM_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Mexico

Miss Mexico, Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSshf_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Peru

Miss Peru, Alessia Rovegno walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096viX_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Paraguay

Miss Paraguay, Lia Aymara Duarte Ashmore walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXT7m_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Panama

Miss Panama, Solaris Barba walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUctt_0kE7x9eM00

Miss Nicaragua

Miss Nicaragua, Norma Huembes walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

