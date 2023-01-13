Read full article on original website
Why Would Anyone Want to Visit Washtucna? Here are 5 Whys…
Have you ever heard of Washtucna? Why would you want to visit?. Washtucna is a small town in Adams County named after a Palouse Native American chief. It's located 17 miles away from Palouse Falls. called the town of Washtucna and chatted with Teresa. She filled me in on an awesome roadside attraction, That NW Bus.
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
What Is the SAGE Center in Boardman, Oregon?
If you’re like me, you’ve likely passed the SAGE Center while traveling on I-84 through Boardman, Oregon, and asked yourself, what is the SAGE Center and what’s inside? Why should I stop and check it out?. What is the SAGE Center in Boardman, Oregon?. The SAGE Center...
Tri-Cities Terrorized by Two Drunk Driver Accidents This Weekend
The Tri-Cities area was hit by two different alleged drunk driving accidents this weekend. Kennewick Police Report DUI Accident at Round About. The first alleged DUI accident this weekend happened near the roundabout intersection of 4th and Union Street in Kennewick. Police received reports of a single-car crash around 8:20 pm Saturday night (1/14/23) onto a surrounding property.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
DUI Crash, Retail Thieves Keep Kennewick Cops Busy
A Pasco man is in jail for a DUI crash, and two retail theft suspects sought. Early Tuesday morning, just before 2 AM, a driver failed to negotiate a turn in just off of Chemical Drive and plowed his car into a fence. Kennewick Police say the 33-year-old man, whose...
Camper Survives Challenger in Kennewick Crash
As Kennewick Police were transporting the driver to the hospital he was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. After the driver was seen at the hospital Kennewick Police transported him to the Benton County Jail where he was booked on the charges. Do you remember the...
Southbound 395 Blocked by Broken Truck in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Southbound US Highway 395 was blocked for about an hour after a big-rig semi truck broke down at the intersection of the highway and West 7th Avenue in Kennewick Tuesday morning around 9:15am. The Washington State Patrol says the truck could not move on it's own, so authorities had to call for a heavy duty tow. Traffic was backed up due to the intersection being blocked, though some drivers were able to get around the obstruction by entering a bicycle shop parking lot. They then were able to drive past the stopped truck.
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
3 Reasons Why Hermiston Oregon Should Be Crowned Watermelon Champ!
The town of Hermiston, Oregon has long been known for its agricultural prowess. It's widely recognized as one of the top producers of potatoes and onions in the nation, but there's another crop that Hermiston could lay claim to—watermelons!. I first discovered that watermelons were a big deal at...
DUI Accident at Same Richland Pole Where 3 Died One Year Ago
Another late-night DUI crash happened this weekend in Richland Washington at the same pole where 3 people died almost a year ago. Dejavu in Richland Washington with DUI Crash on G-Way and Jadwin. Early Sunday morning (1/15/23) Richland Police got reports of an accident on George Washington Way in Richland...
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Red Cross to Help Families Displaced in Kennewick Apartment Fire
At least five families are going to be temporarily displaced after a weekend apartment fire in Kennewick, according to the Red Cross. This image shows area of fire. Abby Walker, Regional Communications Manager for the Pacific Northwest, said in an email 16 people, five families, were displaced from the fire at 4100 West Kennewick Ave Saturday.
Deputies Nab Car Thieves And Prowler Using Car Jack In Break In
Benton County Deputies were busy over the weekend, with vehicle thefts, DUI and a weird car prowl. Suspect tries using a strange item to break into a car. Benton County Deputies found an usual method being used to try to break into a car. But first, two juveniles were arrested...
Richland Based Laboratory’s Technology Could Keep Your Shoes On at Airports (& TSA’s Hands to Themselves)
For most travelers, flying is a stressful time. Sure, it's exciting once you're actually in the air, looking at jigsaw patches of crops and other terrains. It's just that the lead-up to actually boarding the plane is one messy pain in the neck. Richland-based laboratory PNNL has invented a new...
Clover Island Boat Launch Reopens
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Port of Kennewick has announced they are reopening the Clover Island boat launch as of today, Friday. The Port's Deputy CEO Tana Bader-Iglima telling Newsradio 610 KONA they had gotten the go ahead from the state Department of Ecology to reopen the boat launch, after a devastating fire caused massive damage to the launch, boathouses along the Marina and two boats, which sank, back on December 7, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
Kennewick Porch Pirate Steals Girl’s College Textbooks [VIDEO]
Kennewick Police are seeking leads to ID this porch pirate. Man steals package from porch, turns out its college textbooks. On Wednesday, January 11th. around 5:15 PM, Kennewick Police said this man stole a package off the porch of a residence. KPD and the homeowner have provided a portion of...
Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH
PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
Watch the Kennewick PD Dash-Cam Video from Clover Island Chase
Remember the story about a 14-year-old boy that held a woman against her will, rammed into a police car, and led Kennewick police on a wild car chase in a stolen car? Well, Kennewick PD released the dash-cam footage today. 14-Year-Old Boy Holds Woman Against Her Will on Clover Island.
