Wea Ridge Middle School participates in ‘A Million Steps for Martin’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On Friday, the voice of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. could be heard echoing through the halls of Wea Ridge Middle School as around 700 students and 50 staff members walked together as they listened to Dr. King’s "I Have a Dream" speech.

They walked together as part of the "A Million Steps for Martin" the school hosted to honor Dr. King. This year’s theme for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed Monday, was "Together We Can Be THE Dream."

“Our Integrate Team decided to do 'A Million Steps for Martin' as a practical reminder for our students to take steps toward MLK's commitment to peace and justice,” said Lori VanArsdel, a PE and health teacher at Wea Ridge and one of the organizers of the event.

The idea was that, if everyone in the school participated in the walk and did four laps around the school, then in total, those who participated would have walked a million steps.

“We are hoping to honor MLK by having our students take steps towards unity and equality while learning more about the important role MLK and civil rights are in our daily lives,” VanArsdel said.

“This is one way our entire school can come together and walk toward one goal.”

It’s been almost 54 years since King was killed outside of the motel he was staying at in Memphis, Tenn. The lessons and trials of King are still taught to this day, detailing his leadership in the civil rights movement during the mid-1950s and 1960s.

King fought for the equality and human rights for Blacks, the economically disadvantaged and all victims of injustice all across the county through peaceful protest.

“I am hoping that staff and students are reminded that although we are all different, we can all come together to raise consciousness of equality not only in our school, but in our nation. I hope that by walking and listening to his speech, they will remember those people that marched for the civil rights of everyone.”

