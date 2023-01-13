ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mayoral Candidates Threw Down This Weekend – Who’s On Top?

Mayor Lightfoot mixed it up with her challengers at a forum over the weekend. It appears that Lightfoot’s team has decided Paul Vallas is one of her biggest obstacles to re-election. All of the other candidates also had a lot to say about their competition. John Howell speaks with Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall.

