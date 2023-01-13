Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls to permanently ban COVID-19 restrictions in Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday introduced a package of proposals to permanently ban COVID-19-related restrictions, from mask requirements to medical professionals’ ability to disagree with restrictions, in Florida. The governor was joined at a news conference in Panama City Beach by U.S. Rep....
orangeobserver.com
Rep. Carolina Amesty issues Reedy Creek response
Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' unveiling of a plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, new District 25 State Rep. Carolina Amesty issued a statement about the plan. “Disney is a great asset to Florida and its tourism industry,” Amesty said. “The entire Disney complex has played a critical...
click orlando
🐝 17-year-old Florida beekeeper spreads buzz with beehives in backyard
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – When it comes to bee experts, there are quite a few of them throughout Central Florida. One of them is just a teen with about 10 years of beekeeping experience. She invited News 6 into the hive as she works to spread the buzz and...
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to launch GPS satellite for U.S. Space Force
CAPE CANAVERAL SFS, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Wednesday morning. SpaceX officials said the launch of the GPS III SV06, called Amelia Earhart, is now scheduled to launch at 7:24 a.m. on Jan. 18.
click orlando
Florida warns pharmacists not to dispense abortion pills
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Agency of Healthcare Administration last week warned healthcare providers not to distribute abortion pills. The agency sent a provider alert that read, “The Agency issues this alert to remind providers that they must continue to comply with Florida laws that govern the performance of abortions,”
click orlando
‘Absolutely unbearable:’ Mount Dora residents complain about ‘permeating stench’
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Resident voiced their concerns at the Mount Dora City Hall Tuesday night regarding what they called a foul odor. Homeowners near Sullivan Ranch said the smell has been a problem for several years — and it has only gotten worse. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in...
click orlando
How rare are January hurricanes?
Orlando, FLA. – On Monday, a rare system spinning in the tropics caught the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. So much so, this area was also designated as an invest, short for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is given an invest number, computer forecast on that specific entity can begin.
click orlando
SpaceX set to launch GPS satellite from Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it is targeting Wednesday morning for the launch of a GPS satellite aboard the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. The launch is scheduled for 7:10 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to the company’s launch schedule.
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
click orlando
Orlando veterans show kids how to handle American flag
ORLANDO, Fla. – Members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Orlando participated in a project Tuesday to teach youth how to properly handle the American flag. The project, dubbed the American Flag Restoration Project, was aimed at youth who were reintegrating into their home communities from juvenile justice residential programs, a release shows.
Three Central Floridians indicted for the kidnapping of immigrant working in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people from Kissimmee have been indicted on kidnapping charges, connected to a human smuggling operation. Investigators said it’s all connected to the kidnapping of an immigrant from Mexico who was forced into an SUV, held at gunpoint and driven from Wisconsin to Central Florida.
click orlando
Inventory, interest rates up in Orange, Seminole housing markets, report shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Regional Realtor Association released its latest state of the market report Tuesday that looked at the housing market in both Orange and Seminole counties. The report shows inventory for single-family homes, condos and townhomes is up, though buyers are seeing higher interest rates...
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
click orlando
What are you doing with your old lithium batteries? Don’t throw them away, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Just a few days after Christmas in the middle of the night at the Seminole County Solid Waste Transfer Station in Longwood, a fire started deep inside a trash trailer and slowly started to spread. Eventually four trailers were engulfed and burned to a crisp over three hours.
Condo owners say increasing assessment fees may force them to sell
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some downtown Orlando condominium owners feel like the President of their owners association wants to run the place like a hotel, even though the city prohibits short-term rentals of entire condo units. Investigative Reporter Karla Ray learned that members of the Jackson Condominium Board are connected...
10NEWS
Florida still recognizes 3 Confederate holidays
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Floridians gathered on Monday to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., another holiday loomed just days away on the state calendar — the birthday of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. It's just one of three Confederate holidays still...
fox13news.com
Florida bill could increase penalties for drivers who refuse to take a breath-alcohol test
TAMPA, Fla. - Penalties for drivers who refuse to take breath-alcohol tests would be increased under a bill filed Thursday by a Florida House Republican. People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year. They also can face 18-month suspensions if they have previously had their licenses suspended or have been fined for previous refusals.
Experts warn against legal practice of citizen’s arrest in Florida
You could be placed under a citizen’s arrest in Florida. That means someone in plain clothes could walk up and detain you for something they perceive as a crime. Even though this is legal, it’s not exactly recommended by law enforcement. Citizens making arrests date back decades. TikTok...
click orlando
☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup
ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
Comments / 0