Brevard County, FL

Related
click orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis calls to permanently ban COVID-19 restrictions in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday introduced a package of proposals to permanently ban COVID-19-related restrictions, from mask requirements to medical professionals’ ability to disagree with restrictions, in Florida. The governor was joined at a news conference in Panama City Beach by U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

Rep. Carolina Amesty issues Reedy Creek response

Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' unveiling of a plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, new District 25 State Rep. Carolina Amesty issued a statement about the plan. “Disney is a great asset to Florida and its tourism industry,” Amesty said. “The entire Disney complex has played a critical...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida warns pharmacists not to dispense abortion pills

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Agency of Healthcare Administration last week warned healthcare providers not to distribute abortion pills. The agency sent a provider alert that read, “The Agency issues this alert to remind providers that they must continue to comply with Florida laws that govern the performance of abortions,”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How rare are January hurricanes?

Orlando, FLA. – On Monday, a rare system spinning in the tropics caught the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. So much so, this area was also designated as an invest, short for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is given an invest number, computer forecast on that specific entity can begin.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

SpaceX set to launch GPS satellite from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it is targeting Wednesday morning for the launch of a GPS satellite aboard the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. The launch is scheduled for 7:10 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to the company’s launch schedule.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Orlando veterans show kids how to handle American flag

ORLANDO, Fla. – Members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Orlando participated in a project Tuesday to teach youth how to properly handle the American flag. The project, dubbed the American Flag Restoration Project, was aimed at youth who were reintegrating into their home communities from juvenile justice residential programs, a release shows.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!

Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
MELBOURNE, FL
10NEWS

Florida still recognizes 3 Confederate holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Floridians gathered on Monday to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., another holiday loomed just days away on the state calendar — the birthday of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. It's just one of three Confederate holidays still...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida bill could increase penalties for drivers who refuse to take a breath-alcohol test

TAMPA, Fla. - Penalties for drivers who refuse to take breath-alcohol tests would be increased under a bill filed Thursday by a Florida House Republican. People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year. They also can face 18-month suspensions if they have previously had their licenses suspended or have been fined for previous refusals.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
ORLANDO, FL

