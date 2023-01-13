Ex-Fentress County corrections officer charged with statutory rape
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor while he was employed as a Fentress County corrections officer was arrested on Friday.
Nicholas St. John, 22, was indicted on one charge of statutory rape and one count of aggravated burglary.
Through an investigation that began in October 2021, TBI agents said St. Johns met a juvenile at York Institute in Jamestown and engaged in sexual activity with the juvenile in an abandoned house on school property. A TBI release said he was employed as a corrections officer with the Fentress County Sheriff's Office at the time.
A Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment against St. John this week. On Friday, he was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
