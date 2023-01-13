Blair County Controller, A.C. Stickel, to seek reelection

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Current Blair County Controller A.C. Stickel will seek reelection to another four-year term.

As Controller, Stickel has made it one of his top priorities to improve the delivery of County services with reduced costs.

As a member of the Blair County Retirement Board, Controller Stickel has spearheaded the

adoption of policies and procedures which have brought the County employees’ retirement

system back from the edge of bankruptcy.

Since 2021, Controller Stickel has also served as chairman of the Bair County Prison Board.

Controller Stickel serves as 1st Vice President of the Pennsylvania Controller’s Association

(PSACC). The Association is dedicated to training and educating County Controllers across

Pennsylvania. In 2022, Controller Stickel hosted the annual PSACC Conference which

brought record numbers of controllers, staff, and families to Blair County, at no cost to

taxpayers.

Controller Stickel is also President of the Pennsylvania State Association of Elected County

Officials (PSAECO). PSAECO is comprised of representatives from all county row office and

commissioner’s associations and works with the Pennsylvania Local Government Commission

and the state legislature to recommend and support legislation promoting more efficient state

and county government.

Controller Stickel credits his staff for their hard work and dedication to maintaining the motto of

his office, “EAT”, which stands for Efficiency, Accountability and Transparency.

