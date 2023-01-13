Read full article on original website
KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road around 7:15 p.m., according to KPD. A preliminary investigation shows that a "suspected" fight occurred and shots were fired. A man...
Two charged following fatal crash in East Knoxville
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
KPD: 1 killed, several taken to hospital with injuries after multi-car crash on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police and fire crews responded to a serious crash in East Knoxville that killed one person and hospitalized several others. A spokesperson with American Medical Rescue said six people were taken from the crash to the hospital. According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews responded to...
KPD arrests two 15-year-olds from New York after Magnolia Avenue shooting and I-40 chase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two 15-year-olds from New York are in custody after a shooting in East Knoxville and a chase that ended in a crash, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they responded to an apartment on East Magnolia Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told...
Teens from New York charged with attempted murder in Knoxville
Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit with Knoxville Police Department officers on Monday.
Endangered alert issued for 19-year-old in Sevierville
An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
wvlt.tv
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
KPD: Officer suspended for misdemeanor theft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it suspended an officer for misdemeanor theft following an internal investigation. According to KPD, Officer Kenno Carlos, who served the department since 1994, has been charged with misdemeanor theft and placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended. KPD said a police...
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
Knox Co. Commission to discuss incident involving KCSO at McAlister's & Belltown development during Tuesday meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In early January, on agenda committee set the final agenda for the Knox County Commission's Jan. 17 work session meeting. There, they may discuss several different topics including plans for a large development between Powell and Karns. The commission may also discuss a November incident involving...
WYSH AM 1380
TBI probing death of man at Anderson County Jail
The TBI is investigating after a 19-year-old man died at the Anderson County Jail last week. Officials have not released much information, except to say that a man identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton. The TBI was called in to investigate by Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.
TDOC: Inmate on death row since 1996 for East TN murders dies in prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction said a man sentenced to death in 1996 died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Monday. It said James Dellinger, 71, died of natural causes. His attorney said he had cancer. Dellinger was sentenced to death for first-degree murder...
Man convicted of murder in Blount County dies on death row
A man convicted of murder in Blount County died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour. Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
Third man arrested on charges from Fifth Ave. Shooting
The third man charged in the shooting death of a Knoxville man on Fifth Avenue has been arrested.
East Tennessee man walks 52 miles in a single day to help children in foster care
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Before the sun rose in Morristown, Mark Trout was lacing up his shoes to support children without a home. He was running to raise money for the Isaiah 117 House, which gives children a place to stay while they go through the foster care system. "If...
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
