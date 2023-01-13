Read full article on original website
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
BCCC Holds fifth annual MLK Celebration
WASHINGTON, NC —Resuming its recent tradition, Beaufort County Community College held its fifth annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration on Jan. 16. The event brought together elected officials and community members from churches, organizations, and educational institutions. In 2022, the college moved the celebration to June due to COVID-19 precautions, and the […]
WNCT
Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK march
Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants, songs and prayer, people were doing their part to keep King's dream alive. Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK …. Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants,...
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial sometime over the weekend. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery along with at least one curse word. A media release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist […]
Check those tickets: Two $150,000 lottery tickets sold in SC
Check those tickets! Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in South Carolina.
Halifax County man wins $1M in scratch-off game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Richard Todd proved if you play big, you can win big, too. The Roanoke Rapids resident took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. He purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids. When Todd arrived at […]
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
City of Havelock reports wastewater spill
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater. Officials said the discharge happened Sunday behind 603 Salem Ct., at manhole SB14. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the southwest part of Slocum Creek. The NC Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
WITN
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sharing memories of a Washington character
My friend, Phil Edwards, recently gave me two articles by the late Dennis Rogers. He was a favorite story teller of mine from the News and Observer who passed away in 2020 but not after he wrote about Washington, N.C. It tells about one of Washington’s most beloved characters, Garbo Tetterton.
Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
Giant gorilla sold at auction getting new home in North Carolina
The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home.
Washington moving toward next phase of streetscape project
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than two years after celebrating the completion of the project’s first phase, city officials are laying the groundwork for Phase 2 of Washington’s streetscape project. The first phase, which ceremoniously ended in late 2020, was a $3 million-plus revamp of Main Street in downtown Washington. The city upgraded the utility […]
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
WITN
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize. N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East...
