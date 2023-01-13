Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to break out in 2023
The Yankees received the unfortunate news that Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation, meaning they’ll need a new 5th starter for April. While many people are wondering about the outlook of Montas for 2023, and rightfully so, there’s the question of who should be their 5th starter for now. Many people would default to Domingo German, whose 3.61 ERA as a spot-starter impressed many in the fanbase. The problem with this is that by all metrics, this is the wrong choice; Clarke Schmidt should become the 5th starter for the Yankees.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ former No. 1 ranked prospect could rise to the occasion in left field
With spring training just around the bend, the New York Yankees are preparing for a position battle in left field. Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, Rafael Ortega, and Willie Calhoun all project to have an opportunity to steal the job, but Cabrera has the upper hand. The 23-year-old is coming off...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ free-agency decision looking like a stroke of genius now
The New York Yankees entered this past weekend with a healthy starting rotation and an optimistic viewpoint, with spring training getting closer every day. However, nobody anticipated a report dropping that indicated Frankie Montas would miss the first month of the season and noted he’s 8–10 weeks behind on his off-season training.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Yardbarker
Cubs Swap Out Right-Handers in Pair of Tuesday Roster Moves
The Chicago Cubs swapped out a pair of right-handed pitchers Tuesday, claiming Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and designating Manuel Rodriguez for assignment. Cubs Pluck Julian Merryweather Off Waivers. Merryweather was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Cleveland and then traded...
Yardbarker
Bengals' season-saving play given 'fantastic' name
Things were looking grim for the Bengals' 2022 season late in their wild-card matchup with the Ravens. Then, DE Sam Hubbard made the play of the year for Cincinnati to save its season. With Baltimore knocking on the door of the end zone, Hubbard took a fumble the length of...
Yardbarker
Michael Wacha Seeking Contract with $15 Million AAV
Free agent right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha is seeking a contract in which he will be paid $15 million per year, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Wacha experienced a rebirthing in 2022, in his age-30 season with the Boston Red Sox. He posted an 11-2 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 127 ERA+ over 127.1 innings pitched in 23 starts.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos on Max Fried’s future with Braves
Despite seeing multiple All-Stars ink potentially team-friendly deals, Braves Country remembers the ones that got away the most. Freddie Freeman hurts more than Dansby Swanson, but the fan base is rightfully scarred from the ordeals, which has them worried about what is on the horizon. Atlanta could potentially see another key member of the team walk away in free agency as Max Fried‘s future grows with uncertainty. In an interview with The Athletic, Alex Anthopoulos spoke on the subject.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Two Of The Top Remaining Free Agents
The Boston Red Sox appear to be making a much-needed late push to add talent to a depleted 2023 roster with spring training approaching. While the bulk of premier free agents already have signed, there still are some impact players available. Many of which have been linked to Boston in recent days.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs still sculpting their bullpen
The Cubs are still looking to bolster their bullpen and may look to an old friend to do so. The Chicago Cubs have made numerous impact free-agent signings this offseason. They’ve added several bats and have greatly renovated their lineup. Now it seems the team’s final focus of this free agency period is their bullpen.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Remain Engaged in Outfield, Bullpen Markets
They might not be done adding to their roster. During Adam Ottavino's and Omar Narvaez's introductory press conference on Tuesday, general manager Billy Eppler was asked about the Mets' plans moving forward in terms of building out the rest of the team. As Eppler revealed, he remains engaged in the...
Yardbarker
Andrew Whitworth Gives Clear Answer On Returning To Play For Bengals
Former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth stamped out any hope he might help Cincinnati on its playoff run. Whitworth saw all the calls for him to return on social media Monday, mere weeks after fans wanted him to step in for the injured La'el Collins. "I hear you Kay!" Whitworth...
Yardbarker
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Yardbarker
Surprise team has best odds to acquire Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson and his contract situation have been a topic of discussion all season. These discussions will only increase now that Baltimore has been eliminated from the playoffs. Many think that Jackson has played his last down as a Raven. Odds were released today and a surprise team has the best odds to acquire Lamar Jackson.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Duvall is an intriguing option to bring into Boston's outfield. The 34-year-old shined both offensively and defensively in 2021 with 38 home runs and a National League-leading 113 RBIs to go along with winning a Gold Glove, but wasn't as successful in 2022. The one-time All-Star appeared in just 86...
Yardbarker
Eagles' Jalen Hurts addresses Giants targeting his injured shoulder
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sounds ready for the New York Giants to target his sprained throwing shoulder during Saturday's playoff game between the NFC East rivals. "It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday, per...
Yardbarker
Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
Comments / 0