Blitz FIRST LOOK: Saoirse Ronan joins music legend Paul Weller for World War II film

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Saoirse Ronan slipped into her new character on Friday as she took to the set of World War II film Blitz.

The actress, 28, who is the leading lady in the new flick, bundled up in a black coat and warm blue scarf for the beginning of filming.

She was joined by rocker Paul Weller, who is taking to the big screen for the first time after making his mark on the music industry over six decades.

The pictures, which are the first from the new filming, showed the streets transformed into the early 1940s for scenes.

Main character Saoirse had her platinum blonde locks styled into a vintage curl as she opted for a glamorous palette of makeup with a red lip.

She kept warm with her hands tucked into gloves and pockets while standing alongside Paul on set.

While the Jam legend donned a khaki padded jacket and a pair of tan chino trousers while kicking off his first ever movie.

The musician-turned-actor enjoyed a hot drink while strolling the busy set.

Dressed in period costumes, cast and crew filled the streets as they circled brick buildings.

While many cast-members were dressed as British policeman, with a black vintage vehicle in the centre of the crowd.

New Apple TV+ film Blitz is directed by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen and will detail a group of London natives amid the aerial bombing during the international conflict, Variety reported.

The war film is the first feature length motion picture from McQueen since the 2018 movie Widows.

While it is thought to be released later this year, with a date not yet confirmed.

