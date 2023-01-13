Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flint Repertory Theatre receives $10K grant to help produce future plays
FLINT, MI - The FIM (Flint Institute of Music) Flint Repertory Theatre received great news recently when a $10,000 grant came through its pipelines from the National Endowment for the Arts. The FIM will use the grant money to further support its play development and initiatives through its New Works...
abc12.com
Flint Institute of Music Community Programs offering Literature to Life program
FIM Community Programs are offering Literature to Life program for high school students as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day observations.
Tickets on sale for 22nd annual Genesee District Library Black History Month brunch
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – You can now save your seat at the Genesee District Library’s 22nd annual Black History Month brunch scheduled for next month. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Genesys Conference & Banquet Center in Grand Blanc Township, located at 805 Health Park Blvd. in Grand Blanc Township.
Mott Community College receives $650K for workforce training programs
FLINT, MI — Mott Community College will receive $650,000 in federal funds earmarked by U.S. Senator Gary Peters to use for equipment for existing workforce training programs at the Prahl College Center. Peters toured the Prahl College Center with Mott Community College President Beverly Walker-Griffea on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Health providers to host free cancer screening & health fair in Flint on MLK Jr. Day
Washington, D.C.—The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) will host a Flint community cancer screening and health fair at Berston Field House on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, 2023. NMQF, a national nonprofit leading the Cancer Stage Shifting Initiative aligned with President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot 2.0, is...
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint unveils Planet Fitness gym at Averill location
FLINT, MI -- The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint unveiled a “Mini Judgement Free Zone” with EPIC Fitness Group and Impact Fitness, two franchisors and operators of Planet Fitness gyms in Michigan, at its Averill Avenue location. The gym features a bench and squat rack, dumbbells,...
Bergers Family Restaurant celebrates 95 years in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history in Bay County, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. But owner Bruce Berger said he’ll let the milestone anniversary pass without much fanfare. “We’re low-key,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe 100...
wcsx.com
Enter To Win a $1,000 to Ashley Home Furniture Store
The region’s longest-running and largest producer of quality home shows in Metropolitan Detroit, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan proudly presents The Novi Home Show. Visit the Novi Home Show Friday, January 27th, through Sunday, January 29th at Suburban Collection Showplace. More information on the show is available HERE.
MLive.com
Former college athlete and coach named new Bay City Western athletic director
AUBURN, MI – From his playing days to his coaching days and beyond, Gabe Frisbie has always been looking for ways to stay in the game. As the new athletic director at Bay City Western, he’ll be right in the heart of the action.
18 Flint-Area Restaurants That Still Serve Food After 9 PM
The days of most restaurants staying open late are long gone. Since the COVID pandemic, many bars and restaurants in the area don't stay open as late as they use to. Unfortunately, that poses a problem for the night owls and second or third-shifters out there. Nowadays, it is very...
Damaged sewer line leads to closure of Fiedler Elementary Wednesday, Jan. 18
FLINT, MI -- Fiedler Elementary will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18, after a sewer line was damaged during construction. “Unfortunately, due to the estimated time to repair the sewer line that was damaged during construction today, Fiedler Elementary will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18th,” Kearsley Community Schools announced on its website and social media pages around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
WNEM
Saginaw native making a statement in boxing
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
WWMT
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, January 17
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
$2.4M raised for Northwood University through classic car auction
MIDLAND, MI — In December, Northwood University announced an auction of the classic automobiles from a collection assembled over several decades by Michael and Dianne Morey, founders of Bandit Industries, best known for its woodchippers. According to a release from Northwood University officials, Bandit designed and launched the world’s...
WOOD
Here’s what’s coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New events and concerts are always being announced at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. They just recently announced another new show this spring!. The iconic Kool and the Gang will be at the Entertainment Hall on March 18th. Tickets aren’t on sale just yet...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Italia Gardens has been a Flint area staple since 1931
FLINT TWP, MI -- Walk into Italia Gardens and you will notice an array of photos capturing the history of the Albert Barone family. Barone and wife Josephine started Italia Gardens in 1931 in Flint during the Great Depression. He was from Sicily and emigrated to New York before moving...
abc12.com
Hall of Famer Jack Morris coming to Flint in February
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Former Tiger pitcher and four-time World Series champion Jack Morris will be at Foutch's Strike Zone on February 4th for their "Hot Stove Night." The event is The Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association annual fundraiser to support the Broome and Whaley Park improvements. The...
At $3.7M, This Linden Lakeside Dream Has 2 Pools & Indoor Basketball Court
Imagine if someone built a house with so many extraordinary details that you'd never want to leave. There just may be such a place in Genesee County and for $3.7 million it can now be yours. Right now the most expensive home on the market in Genesee County is a...
Popup at Flint Farmers’ Market to feature TikTok star The Golden Balance
FLINT, MI – Ahmad Alzahabi, otherwise known as The Golden Balance on TikTok, will be cooking in a special popup stall at the Flint Farmers’ Market later this month. Sponsored by the Flint Social Club and the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Alzahabi will have a stall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the market, 300 1st St.
MLive
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0