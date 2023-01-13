ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Center, MI

MLive

Mott Community College receives $650K for workforce training programs

FLINT, MI — Mott Community College will receive $650,000 in federal funds earmarked by U.S. Senator Gary Peters to use for equipment for existing workforce training programs at the Prahl College Center. Peters toured the Prahl College Center with Mott Community College President Beverly Walker-Griffea on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Bergers Family Restaurant celebrates 95 years in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history in Bay County, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. But owner Bruce Berger said he’ll let the milestone anniversary pass without much fanfare. “We’re low-key,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe 100...
BAY COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Enter To Win a $1,000 to Ashley Home Furniture Store

The region’s longest-running and largest producer of quality home shows in Metropolitan Detroit, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan proudly presents The Novi Home Show. Visit the Novi Home Show Friday, January 27th, through Sunday, January 29th at Suburban Collection Showplace. More information on the show is available HERE.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

18 Flint-Area Restaurants That Still Serve Food After 9 PM

The days of most restaurants staying open late are long gone. Since the COVID pandemic, many bars and restaurants in the area don't stay open as late as they use to. Unfortunately, that poses a problem for the night owls and second or third-shifters out there. Nowadays, it is very...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Damaged sewer line leads to closure of Fiedler Elementary Wednesday, Jan. 18

FLINT, MI -- Fiedler Elementary will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18, after a sewer line was damaged during construction. “Unfortunately, due to the estimated time to repair the sewer line that was damaged during construction today, Fiedler Elementary will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18th,” Kearsley Community Schools announced on its website and social media pages around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw native making a statement in boxing

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
SAGINAW, MI
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, January 17

SAGINAW, MI
MLive

$2.4M raised for Northwood University through classic car auction

MIDLAND, MI — In December, Northwood University announced an auction of the classic automobiles from a collection assembled over several decades by Michael and Dianne Morey, founders of Bandit Industries, best known for its woodchippers. According to a release from Northwood University officials, Bandit designed and launched the world’s...
MIDLAND, MI
WOOD

Here’s what’s coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New events and concerts are always being announced at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. They just recently announced another new show this spring!. The iconic Kool and the Gang will be at the Entertainment Hall on March 18th. Tickets aren’t on sale just yet...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

Hall of Famer Jack Morris coming to Flint in February

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Former Tiger pitcher and four-time World Series champion Jack Morris will be at Foutch's Strike Zone on February 4th for their "Hot Stove Night." The event is The Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association annual fundraiser to support the Broome and Whaley Park improvements. The...
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

