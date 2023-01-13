ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentress County, TN

WKRN

KSP investigating deadly crash in Clinton County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Arrest warrant leads to heroin bust. An attempt...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
WYSH AM 1380

ORT: Task Force raids yield drugs, weapons, arrests

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force was busy last week, conducting a pair of raids on homes in Oak Ridge. The first occurred on Monday, January 9th, when members of the task force served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Jasper Lane. Agents reported recovering over 12 grams of what field-tested positive as fentanyl, a little over three grams of field-tested meth, and a 9mm pistol, as well as Suboxone and alprazolam pills, psychedelic mushrooms, over 50 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’. State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted individuals on various drug charges. Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School. Updated: 7 hours ago. The schools roof and gutters...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said. Former Fentress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Search warrant execution of residence leads to arrest for methamphetamine and other drugs

On November 30th, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields along with Deputy Chris Lynn, Sergeant Matthew White, and Sergeant Ridge Long executed a search warrant at the residence of Mrs. Robin Woodard. Sgt. Fields knocked on the door announcing “Smith County Sheriff’s Office search warrant.” After 3 times of the announcement Fields opened the door to see Mrs. Woodard standing in the doorway.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Wildlife officers investigating after bull elk meant to establish species in part of McCreary Co. found dead

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky wildlife officers are asking for help from the public after finding a bull elk poached in McCreary County. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a department employee found a bull elk carcass near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 13. McCreary County is part of a 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky where elk hunting is prohibited.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
WATE

Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour.  Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
