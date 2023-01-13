Read full article on original website
WKRN
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clinton County
WYSH AM 1380
ORT: Task Force raids yield drugs, weapons, arrests
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force was busy last week, conducting a pair of raids on homes in Oak Ridge. The first occurred on Monday, January 9th, when members of the task force served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Jasper Lane. Agents reported recovering over 12 grams of what field-tested positive as fentanyl, a little over three grams of field-tested meth, and a 9mm pistol, as well as Suboxone and alprazolam pills, psychedelic mushrooms, over 50 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
indherald.com
Oneida woman charged with child neglect after young children discovered outside in cold weather
ONEIDA | An Oneida mother is facing child abuse and neglect charges after police spotted her unattended young children wandering outside in cold weather. Amber N. Huckeby, 33, of a North Oneida Circle address, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Big South Fork Medical Center, where her children were being checked out.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
wvlt.tv
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Knox Co. Commission to discuss incident involving KCSO at McAlister's & Belltown development during Tuesday meeting
smithcountyinsider.com
Search warrant execution of residence leads to arrest for methamphetamine and other drugs
On November 30th, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields along with Deputy Chris Lynn, Sergeant Matthew White, and Sergeant Ridge Long executed a search warrant at the residence of Mrs. Robin Woodard. Sgt. Fields knocked on the door announcing “Smith County Sheriff’s Office search warrant.” After 3 times of the announcement Fields opened the door to see Mrs. Woodard standing in the doorway.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Wildlife officers investigating after bull elk meant to establish species in part of McCreary Co. found dead
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky wildlife officers are asking for help from the public after finding a bull elk poached in McCreary County. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a department employee found a bull elk carcass near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 13. McCreary County is part of a 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky where elk hunting is prohibited.
Loudon County man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
Brian Vaughan's fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple when to use it, the funds were depleted.
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour. Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
Legacy of Cumberland Co. man who died in a house fire lives on through music
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Obed River Band lost a member of their group over the holiday weekend, in a fatal Cumberland County house fire that killed six people. They were all members of the same family. Their names were Trent, Karen, Chris, Melissa, Bella and Ebony. One of...
Owner surrenders of animals take months at Young Williams Animal Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knox County who want to surrender their animals will need to wait until March, said Janet Testerman, the CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. "That is so we can manage the flow of animals coming into the shelter, and have space for those animals that have nowhere else to go," Testerman said.
Animal control officers, community members concerned about YWAC adopting dogs with aggressive behaviors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In emails between the Knox County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division and the Knox County District Attorney General's office, animal control officers had concerns about Young-Williams Animal Center adopting animals with behavioral issues. Animal control officers wrote about one case, where an animal was deemed a...
WBIR
Snow in the mountains of East TN
Must have a 4 wheel drive vehicle to access trails. Morgan/Cumberland counties Credit: Cookie Jones.
KCS to discuss charter school changes, more janitor services and new Farragut elementary school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, board members of Knox County Schools are expected to meet and discuss a list of possible policy changes and resolutions ahead of their regular meeting on Jan. 12. They are expected to discuss several different kinds of contracts, such as one that would...
WBIR
