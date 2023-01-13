Read full article on original website
WKTV
Harts Hill Inn luncheon honors Martin Luther King Jr.
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A luncheon took place at Harts Hill Inn, located in Whitesboro, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event was The Mohawk Valley Frontiers 29th annual event and celebrated Dr. King's spirit of community, unity and leadership. The Frontiers, are a dedicated civic service organization...
WKTV
Bassett Medical Center hosting blood drive on Jan. 30
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Medical Center will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Jan. 30 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. The drive will be held inside Bassett Hall Auditorium located on the corner of Beaver and Pioneer Streets in Cooperstown. Appointments are available and can be made by...
WKTV
Family donation supports baking classes at Arc Herkimer's Copper Café
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer is using a donation from a local family to hold a series of baking classes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The $1,000 donation was made to the Copper Café by the Bonacci family in honor of Augustina “Gussie” Brindisi, who recently passed away at 100 years old.
WKTV
Utica Zoo encourages community to share memories of Polly the cockatoo
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is encouraging community members to share their memories of Polly the cockatoo, who passed away earlier this month after 53 years at the zoo. The Zoo created a page on its website sharing Polly’s history, stories from staff members, photos, videos and letters from students who remember Polly visiting their school.
WKTV
Utica jazz musician passes away
Carmen Caramanica, local musician and author, has passed away. Local jazz musician, Carmen Caramanica, passes away. Carmen Caramanica, a local musician and author, has passed away.
WKTV
Woodland Farm Brewery hosting Music Bingo Ball
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Woodland Farm Brewery will host a Music Bingo Ball, presented by CNY Comedy on Feb. 10. Cards and dabbers will be given to those who want to participate while music from the 80s and 90s will play. Short breaks will be taken between rounds so guests can grab a drink and bite at the bar.
WKTV
WATCH: Eugene Romano's funeral service at Our Lady of Lourdes
UTICA, N.Y. – Calling hours for local entrepreneur and philanthropist, F. Eugene "Gene" Romano, were held Monday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The funeral Mass started at 1 p.m. and was streamed live online here. Romano died Jan. 7 at the age of 94. He founded Pacemaker...
WKTV
Utica Monday Nite receives investment from KeyBank donation
UTICA, N.Y. -- The KeyBank Foundation has invested a total of $545,000 in support of workforce development and community initiatives including, Utica Monday Nite. Utica Monday Nite was part of a group of organizations that each received part of $245,000 which came from KeyBank's total investment. “KeyBank’s purpose is to...
WKTV
Leatherstocking Credit Union accepting scholarship applications
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Leatherstocking Credit Union is now accepting applications from high school seniors for its scholarship, which is offered annually. Those who wish to apply can print out a form from the website or pick one up from the credit union located at 24 Glen Avenue in Cooperstown.
WKTV
Big Jays Pizzeria opens second location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – When Jason Jaegers took a chance opening a pizza restaurant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea his success would allow him to open a second location in his hometown. Jason, who was born and raised in Rome, operates Big Jays Pizzeria...
WKTV
Food cupboard opening inside health center on Noyes Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency will officially open a new food cupboard in Utica on Tuesday. “Our mission here is building bridges to better healthcare by providing primary health services to individuals of all ages throughout the Mohawk Valley. Our staff does that by ensuring that patient needs come first. Sometimes that means providing food to patients who come to the Center hungry. We’re now able to offer limited food resources to patients in need until they are able to access food and groceries on their own from other sources." COO at UFHC, Rich Williams said.
WKTV
Faxton-St. Luke's names Dr. Afsar Khan residency program director
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Transitional Year Residency Program named Afsar Khan, MD, program director. The program will accept 12 residents and will participate in the National Resident Matching Program. The program gives training to residents before they enter a more specialized residency and is a requirement for many programs like this one.
WKTV
Ilion Little Theatre holding auditions for 'Almost Maine'
ILION, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theatre will be holding auditions for their production of 'Almost Maine' this month. Actors can prepare a 30-60 second monologue of their choice and can read cold from the script. Those who want to sing should prepare 30 seconds of acapella. It is also encouraged if auditioning, to familiarize yourself with the show.
WKTV
Turning Stone restaurant to offer brunch on weekends
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Turning Stone's 7 Kitchens, a market-style buffet will now offer brunch on the weekends. The menu will include 'action stations' where guests can watch while a chef prepares their food. There will be an omelet station, pancake/french toast station, breakfast burrito station and more. Brunch will...
WKTV
Two local organizations help the public get food and stay warm
UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, officially moved its food cupboard to its waiting area, inside the health center on Noyes Street. The food cupboard is available to patients who are in need, thanks to the generous donations made by staff and...
WKTV
Chicago to rock the Turning Stone stage this April
VERONA, N.Y. – Chicago, known for classic hits like “25 or 6 to 4” and “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” will rock the Turning Stone Resort Casino stage this spring. The show will be Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. in the Event Center. Chicago...
WKTV
New York Mills schools placed on lockout Tuesday after man tried to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York Mills Union Free School District went into a lockout after a man tried to enter the building Tuesday morning. School officials say they know who the man is but he has no connection to the school. Police say it is believed to be a homeless man named Jonathan Becker.
WKTV
Packy's Pub returns under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY - Packy's Pub, a staple in the local community since 1985 has some new owners. To celebrate, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony, along with the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday. There was plenty of free appetizers and door prizes, along with a cash bar.
WKTV
Working Solutions holding free virtual job fair to help fill open positions across 6 counties
Working Solutions is holding a free virtual job fair at the end of January to help connect people with open positions across a six-county region. The fair is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project. “The...
WKTV
Customer with gun stops assailant at New Hartford Applebee's
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.-- Police in New Hartford arrested a Utica man who allegedly tried to attack workers at Applebee's on Commercial Drive Saturday but was stopped by a customer with a handgun. Police were first called to the restaurant around 6:40 p.m. for a fight in progress. When they arrived...
