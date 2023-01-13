CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

OPOLIS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO