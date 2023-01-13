Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Family of Miami hit-and-run victim seeks to settle civil case
MIAMI, Okla. – The wife of a Chinese national killed in an accident in Ottawa County last year, is petitioning the court to approve a settlement against a Fairland couple. Xiulan Weng, the wife of Guang Xin Ye , filed a joint petition for court approval of the wrongful death settlement on Friday in Ottawa County District Court. She is suing Phillip and Mindy McBrien.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin house fire fills neighborhood with smoke
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin firefighters are on the scene of a second house fire in as many days. Emergency responders were called to the same neighborhood at 18th and Pearl yesterday and today to put out house fires. Firefighters got the call just after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage marijuana sales tax in hands of voters
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters will decide whether the city adds a local tax on marijuana sales. City council members approved a measure for the April ballot which addresses the issue. It would charge a 3% tax on retail sales of recreational marijuana in city limits. That would be...
koamnewsnow.com
Semi rolls over, crashes into power poles
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- A semi overturned near the intersection of Jack Pine and Highway 96 in Carthage, Missouri. When it overturned, it took out a power poles and sparking fires along a fence. The crash caused power outages for some electric customers in Webb City, Oronogo, Alba and Purcell,...
Netflix show interviews Missouri killer
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
fourstateshomepage.com
One arrested in rural Baxter Springs drug raid
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — One man is in custody after Cherokee County deputies raid a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Jason Tessman, 44, is in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of possessing meth with intent to distribute, criminal possession of firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove Schools seek $87.2 million bond issue to build new high school
GROVE, Okla. — Overcrowding issues are prompting Grove school leaders to seek an $87.2 million bond issue in April to build a new high school. “Additional classrooms were added to our high school in 2011, but it was only a band-aid to our problem,” said Superintendent Pat Dobson.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ottawa County man pleads guilty in Quapaw shooting
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to using a firearm to shoot a man leaving a bullet lodged in the victim’s chest. Mark Stuart Daugherty, 49, entered the guilty plea on Thursday in U.S. Federal Court to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
fourstateshomepage.com
Woman charged with drug trafficking after alleged DWI stop in Carl Junction
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A traffic stop in Carl Junction lands one woman in jail on drug trafficking charges. Last week, a Carl Junction police officer says he witnessed a vehicle drive into oncoming traffic in a Briarbrook neighborhood. The officer said Lauren Zallar, 36, of Carl Junction, had...
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City Historic District celebrates milestone
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City leaders are hitting a big milestone in their efforts to honor the past. The “Missouri Historic Preservation Committee” is recognizing the ten-year mark for the Webb City Historic District. That primarily covers the downtown area along Main Street, as well as...
fourstateshomepage.com
These timeshare companies agree to pay sizable settlement
KSNF/KODE — It’s “a major win for consumers”, according to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Several Greene County-based timeshare companies have agreed to an $800,000 settlement after more than two years of litigation. Those companies are Vacation Consulting Services, VCS Communications, The Transfer Group, and Real...
readfrontier.org
‘It will kill our town.’ Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way
In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business...
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
koamnewsnow.com
KBI: suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities say a man, suspected of pointing firearms at residents, is dead after a shootout with police. The KBI released an update this afternoon about the shooting, saying the deceased driver was identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says Doerr died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police investigate fake/prank call regarding a shooting at residence
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening, January 14, 2023, Joplin Police Cpl Travis Hayes tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker they were alerted to a caller who said they had shot two people at a residence in the 2000 block of S Alabama. Police arrived and surrounded the...
WIBW
SE Kan. man seriously injured after failure to yield to traffic
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
koamnewsnow.com
Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora
AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
columbusnews-report.com
Jennifer Henson, 38, Joplin, Mo.
Jennifer LeAnn “Fer Fer” Henson, 38 of Joplin, Mo., died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born March 12, 1984, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Geneva (Rickey) Arnold and Ricky Henson. From a young age Jennifer had a love for the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Monett woman safe after alleged kidnapping
KSNF/KODE — A woman is safe and a man is in jail after an alleged kidnapping in Aurora this weekend. According to the Aurora/Marionville Police Department’s Facebook page, an altercation happened around two in the morning Saturday in the parking lot of “Pricecutter” in Aurora. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
KCU Dental College Joplin: Dr. Linda Niessen
A new year is the perfect time to make steps toward improving your oral health. Following a few simple guidelines in addition to brushing and flossing twice daily, will go a long way toward giving you a brighter, healthier smile in 2023 and beyond. DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. Water keeps...
Comments / 4