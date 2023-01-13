Read full article on original website
Damaged sewer line leads to closure of Fiedler Elementary Wednesday, Jan. 18
FLINT, MI -- Fiedler Elementary will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18, after a sewer line was damaged during construction. “Unfortunately, due to the estimated time to repair the sewer line that was damaged during construction today, Fiedler Elementary will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18th,” Kearsley Community Schools announced on its website and social media pages around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
'Give us what we need': Protesters in Detroit calling for city to extend moratorium on water shutoffs
Detroit’s moratorium on water shutoffs expired on Jan. 1, but protesters say there’s still a need for affordable water. That’s why dozens showed up outside City Hall on Tuesday, calling on officials to offer a better solution.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Jan. 16
The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom line. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Bay Metro Transit is...
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
Genesee County road commissioner could be replaced by former Clayton supervisor
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- David Arceo has resigned from his position as a member of the county Road Commission and a committee of the Board of Commissioners is recommending that a former Clayton Township supervisor fill out the remainder of his term. Arceo, the son of a Flint sit-down striker,...
Tickets on sale for 22nd annual Genesee District Library Black History Month brunch
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – You can now save your seat at the Genesee District Library’s 22nd annual Black History Month brunch scheduled for next month. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Genesys Conference & Banquet Center in Grand Blanc Township, located at 805 Health Park Blvd. in Grand Blanc Township.
"If I'm going to get the blame, I might as well have the responsibility": Mayor Duggan says city will take over grass and litter maintenance on Detroit freeways
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has entered into an agreement for the city to take over landscaping and litter cleanup along local freeways. For the next 3 years, MDOT will pay the city $650,000 annually to handle trash and grass maintenance.
Saginaw Police Department looking for new officers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department has some job openings and is looking for applicants. “Over the last couple of years we’ve had a little bit of attrition, people retiring, moving on to other agencies and so forth,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said. Gerow...
18 people want a vacant Ypsilanti Township board seat. Here’s the supervisor’s pick
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - There’s no shortage of residents hoping to take a seat alongside elected leaders on the Ypsilanti Township board. Officials received 18 letters of interest for a open position caused by the resignation of former Trustee Jimmie Wilson Jr., a Democrat who was elected as state representative in November, according to Township Clerk Heather Jarrell Roe.
Davison Township Parks & Recreation looking to hire summer workers
DAVISON TWP, MI - Davison Township Parks & Recreation is looking to hire positions for the summer. Job opportunities include Lake Callis park managers, Lake Callis park attendants, and maintenance staff. For the first time, the park is looking to hire a Davison Day Camp director and counselors for its...
MLK Jr. Day events planned all around Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history, declaring "I have a dream" to a massive crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The content of that speech and the significance it carried in...
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
‘Strong police work.’ DPD defends credit card arrest that judge called ‘absurd'
The woman arrested by Detroit police and accused of stealing a credit card she says she was only trying to return is suing the City of Detroit, alleging her constitutional rights were violated.
Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say
DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Italia Gardens has been a Flint area staple since 1931
FLINT TWP, MI -- Walk into Italia Gardens and you will notice an array of photos capturing the history of the Albert Barone family. Barone and wife Josephine started Italia Gardens in 1931 in Flint during the Great Depression. He was from Sicily and emigrated to New York before moving...
Words from MLK to live by
Good morning. It’s Monday, and it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day …. Yesterday, we wrote about a Detroit cop who broke barriers and escorted King in our Freep Flashback story. On Saturday, Free Press writer Scott Talley introduced us to Detroiter Robert Bland, 89, who had a face-to-face...
Detroit police conduct shooting investigation on Oakfield Street
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting on Oakfield Street just north of Seven Mile Road Monday. Witnesses say that up to two people were injured in the incident, which happened in the 19400 block of Oakfield. Stay with FOX 2 for more information...
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
