Flint, MI

MLive

Damaged sewer line leads to closure of Fiedler Elementary Wednesday, Jan. 18

FLINT, MI -- Fiedler Elementary will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18, after a sewer line was damaged during construction. “Unfortunately, due to the estimated time to repair the sewer line that was damaged during construction today, Fiedler Elementary will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18th,” Kearsley Community Schools announced on its website and social media pages around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Jan. 16

The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom line. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Bay Metro Transit is...
SAGINAW, MI
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Police Department looking for new officers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department has some job openings and is looking for applicants. “Over the last couple of years we’ve had a little bit of attrition, people retiring, moving on to other agencies and so forth,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said. Gerow...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

18 people want a vacant Ypsilanti Township board seat. Here’s the supervisor’s pick

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - There’s no shortage of residents hoping to take a seat alongside elected leaders on the Ypsilanti Township board. Officials received 18 letters of interest for a open position caused by the resignation of former Trustee Jimmie Wilson Jr., a Democrat who was elected as state representative in November, according to Township Clerk Heather Jarrell Roe.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

MLK Jr. Day events planned all around Metro Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history, declaring "I have a dream" to a massive crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The content of that speech and the significance it carried in...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say

DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
DAVISON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Words from MLK to live by

Good morning. It’s Monday, and it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day …. Yesterday, we wrote about a Detroit cop who broke barriers and escorted King in our Freep Flashback story. On Saturday, Free Press writer Scott Talley introduced us to Detroiter Robert Bland, 89, who had a face-to-face...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police conduct shooting investigation on Oakfield Street

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting on Oakfield Street just north of Seven Mile Road Monday. Witnesses say that up to two people were injured in the incident, which happened in the 19400 block of Oakfield. Stay with FOX 2 for more information...
DETROIT, MI
