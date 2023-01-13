Read full article on original website
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
New developments as more classified records found at President Biden's former office, residence
CBS News national correspondent Adriana Diaz reports on the latest about the documents marked classified found at President Biden's former office and residence and what legal experts say about the records.
Biden privately frustrated over documents scandal
The White House is pushing back against Republican outrage over classified documents found at President Biden's home and former private office. Adriana Diaz was the first to break the story, and has new details.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
The latest in the Biden documents probe
The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
Ex-GOP candidate charged with targeting Democrats in Albuquerque
A failed Republican candidate for the New Mexico state House has been arrested, accused by police of masterminding multiple shootings on local Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses this case and the latest from Capitol Hill.
Trump Says 'We'll Handle' If DeSantis Emerges As A 2024 Challenger
Former President Donald Trump said “we’ll handle that” if Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis decides to run in the 2024 presidential election. What Happened: Trump made the comments on “The Water Pooler,” hosted by David Brody, the podcast of the Christian Broadcasting Network, reported Axios.
Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against lawmakers in 2022
The U.S. Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against members of Congress in 2022, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. That number is historically high, but slightly down from 2021, when there were 9,600, and 2020, when there were 8,600 cases of potential threats against federal lawmakers. The...
Ukraine president vows justice for those killed in Russian strike on Dnipro apartment complex
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for justice for those killed during a Russian strike on a Dnipro apartment complex over the weekend. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has the latest from Ukraine, including how Russia plans to bump up its forces.
1/17: Red and Blue
How the White House is reacting to the ongoing Biden documents probe; Who is garnering GOP favor for potential 2024 presidential runs?
Michael Cohen, Trump's former "fixer," meets with Manhattan D.A. investigators
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney and "fixer," met Tuesday afternoon with investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the latest sign that its years-old investigation into Trump may be picking up steam. Cohen confirmed that he was asked for an interview by investigators for the D.A., Alvin Bragg,...
