Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Gravois Mills man arrested with suspected meth, guns & more than 700 rounds of ammunition
A Morgan County man is arrested in Camden County on drug and weapon’s charges following a traffic stop. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted a traffic stop late Sunday evening in the 11000 block of North State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach. During the stop, deputies noticed the driver, Mark Wildhagen, 40, of Gravois Mills, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A K9 at the scene alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, several firearms, and more than 700 rounds of various caliber ammunition in Wildhagen’s vehicle.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stopper’s fugitive is wanted on a felony charge of property damage. Investigators believe Lakesha S. Hicks could be hiding out in Greene County. Court records show the 39-year-old had an address in northeast Springfield. But police say she also has connections in Iowa. Hicks failed to show up in Greene County court in October.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County Sheriff's Department warns of recent scam demanding money over the phone
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a possible phone scam currently making the rounds. The victims have told deputies the caller claims to be a member of the Sheriff’s Department and needs them to send money for missing a court appearance or jury duty. The caller threatens that if the person doesn’t do so, they face jail time.
houstonherald.com
Man making threats ends without injuries, officers say
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded Jan. 7 regarding a report of burglary and theft at a Highway 137 property at Raymondville. The officer made contact with a 61-year-old man there who said a building he owns on...
Laclede Record
Marijuana vote set for county
Laclede County and the City of Lebanon will both vote on a sales tax for adult use marijuana on the April election ballot. Laclede County Commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to place the issue on the ballot. Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst said it was not an issue he had expected to deal with. Western Commissioner Darrell Pollock and Eastern Commissioner David Layman both expressed support for the tax. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County
A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
Springfield driver killed in Stone County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
Greene County deputies asking for help locating child abduction suspects
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old was nearly abducted from her home on Jan. 13, and law enforcement is asking for help locating the suspects. According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 by the Ash Grove Police Department to help with the […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase
KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
Sheriff’s office busts homeless camp, makes 11 arrests
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies descended on a homeless camp and made multiple arrests on Jan. 11. According to a press release, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several deputies went to private properties that “were inundated with trespassers who had set up illegal encampments.” The owners of the properties […]
ksgf.com
Arrests Made At Greene County Homeless Camps
(KTTS News) — The Greene County Sheriff says eleven homeless people have been arrested for setting up illegal encampments. Deputies worked with property owners to make the arrests. The arrests were for trespassing. Some people also had outstanding warrants. The sheriff’s office will provide each person with a list...
KYTV
Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities seek help in search for male subject
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a male subject. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the...
kjluradio.com
Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg
A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
KTLO
Man accused of threatening to burn down courthouse
Aaron Meier (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) A man has been arrested on allegations of threatening to burn down an area courthouse. Fifty-two-year-old Aaron Meier of Ava has been charged with a felony count of first-degree terroristic threatening. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County...
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes horse-drawn buggy
Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Nathaniel Poynter said a northbound 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Chasity E. Brooke, 43, struck the buggy in the rear that was operated by Stephen F. Fisher, 28, of Grovespring.
Laclede Record
MATTIE MAY EDWARDS
Mattie May Edwards, 93, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in the Richland Care Center. She is survived by two children, Ronnie D. Edwards (Kristina) of Nikiski, Alaska and Kevin Edwards (Kim) of Lee’s Summit; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five siblings, Mary Lou Veith (Harry) of Schererville, Ind.; Esther Sherrer of Stoutland; Ruby Noe of Richland; Sally Thorburg of Waterloo, Ill. and Dee Lyon of Columbia, Ill.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Comments / 0