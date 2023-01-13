Read full article on original website
A running list of George Santos' apparent lies
George Santos, the 34-year-old Republican elected in New York's 3rd Congressional District in the 2022 midterms, has said a lot of things about himself. And presumably, some of them are true. But after his victory, The New York Times uncovered a lot of falsehoods in his biography. "My sins here are embellishing my résumé," Santos told the New York Post two weeks before he was to take his oath of office. "I'm sorry." But his life story was only beginning to unravel. Here's a list of things Santos has said about himself that he now admits are not true or appear...
Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’
The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
Secret rule change will see House lawmakers get a $34,000 PAY BUMP
In one of their final acts in power, House Democrats secretly passed through a rule change that will see lawmakers in the lower chamber get a $34,000 pay raise. The new rule, proposed by Democrats on the House Administration Committee, allows House members to be reimbursed for the cost of lodging, food and travel while on official business in Washington DC.
Idaho Republican Apologizes for Comparing Women to Farm Animals
"I'm embarrassed, and I offended others in the process," Rep. Jack Nelsen said after comparing women's reproductive health to milking cows.
See how a zipline has become a lifeline for this California community
A California resident set up a zipline when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might go out. Now that the bridge has washed away, seven households would have been stranded if not for the zipline. CNN affiliate KSBW has the story.
The Dangers of Letting Donald Trump Back on Facebook
Meta must not allow Donald Trump back onto Facebook. He violated their policies for years and would do so again.
