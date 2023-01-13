ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Exhibit combines life, death and surf

The twist in David Krovblit’s story about his Faberge Grenades sounds so suspect that the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) fact checked it before allowing him to air it on their 2018, nationally televised program about the Toronto photographer. As Krovblit tells the story, he was in his studio staring...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Letters to the Editor 1-19-23

I believe the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) letter is a scare tactic (“Project Verandas will be reconsidered,” ER Jan. 12, 2022). HCD is not the courts. Laws are pitted against each other in this case, and that definitely should be resolved in court, not by the HCD. Do you really think the State Attorney General is going to fight this battle over six very low income units that will be placed in harm’s way by a refinery? New state law already includes 3200-foot setbacks from a refinery for affordable housing. The AG would be fighting the state’s own position. The optics of shoving very low income people next to a refinery does not bode well, given past refinery disasters. Do we need to be reminded of the disaster of the Richmond refinery where thousands of people were seriously harmed? This issue cannot be mitigated. Hold strong, City Council, and do the right thing for your residents and safety.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
The overachieving kitchen

Lunada Kitchen in Palos Verdes Estates does much more than you probably expect. When I heard Lunada Market was launching a restaurant, I had some assumptions about what they’d serve. The place already had a deli with a salad case and a full produce section, so it would be easy to make a menu of cold cut sandwiches, throw together some cheese and charcuterie trays, maybe offer guac and chips, and call it a cafe. It would take no particular ingenuity and use stuff they had on hand, so would be a great business decision.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA

