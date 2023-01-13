Read full article on original website
Troubled crypto lender Vauld gets extended creditor protection
Embattled crypto lending platform Vauld was granted another period of creditor protection from a Singapore court. The company should come up with a revival plan before Feb. 28. As reported by Bloomberg on Jan. 17, Vauld has been granted more than a month to close its negotiations with one of...
CV VC solidifies Crypto Valley’s position as the world’s most mature and stable blockchain hub
The CV VC Top 50 Report 2022 was presented in Davos today and shows that Crypto Valley, which includes Switzerland and Liechtenstein, is the most mature blockchain hub. It continued to expand steadily in 2022 because of an exemplary regulatory jurisdiction and a determined decentralized mindset exhibited by the 1,135 entities building from there. The CV VC Top 50 Report 2022 is a testament to the fact that blockchain is evolving into a multi-billion dollar industry in Crypto Valley. While Swiss-based, the top 50 have an international footprint.
Battling deforestation with the help of blockchain and AgTech
Blockchain technology has long been a part of the revolution in global supply chain management and the agricultural business. However, as the world continues to face the adverse effects of global warming and the increasing need to change how companies approach natural resources, this technology has an even larger role to play.
SEC of Thailand issues crypto custody provider rules
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand is working to better protect cryptocurrency investors by introducing new rules for crypto custody services. On Jan. 17, the Thai SEC issued regulations requiring virtual asset service providers (VASP) to establish a digital wallet management system to guarantee efficient custody. The new rules target crypto custodians or VASPs that provide crypto storage services.
10 practices crypto can borrow from TradFi to better protect customers
Crypto pioneers and decentralized finance companies often talk about their commitment to opening up financial opportunities to underserved populations, but that’s only half the battle in achieving success for this fledgling industry. Global consumers must be confident that the funds they invest with crypto companies are safe, secure and accessible for withdrawal when desired.
California cannabis producer adopts blockchain to track its weed
A California-based cannabis nursery has turned to blockchain and smart contracts to verify the authenticity of its medicinal plants. The cannabis nursery, known as Mendocino Clone Company, was named in a partnership announcement from the EMTRI project and tech firm Global Compliance Applications on Jan. 13. It will be harnessing...
Crypto recruitment execs reveal the safest jobs amid layoff season
Despite a wave of heavy crypto layoffs to start the new year, employees in technical and engineering roles, as well as senior management, will likely continue to see “strong demand” for their skills, recruitment professionals believe. It’s been a tough first few weeks of 2023 for crypto businesses...
Scaramucci to invest in crypto firm founded by former FTX US boss
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is investing in a crypto company founded by the former president of FTX US. Scaramucci told Bloomberg in an email that he would be investing his own personal funds to support ex-FTX US president Brett Harrison’s new venture, which was revealed just three weeks after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
How crypto tokens (but not Bitcoin) will outperform stocks in 2023 — Arca’s CIO explains
Digital assets will largely decouple from traditional equity markets in 2023, believes Arca chief investment officer Jeff Dorman. Discussing his outlook for 2023 in a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Dorman argued that as the global economy enters a recession this year, equities will be negatively affected while some cryptocurrencies will perform well. The value of the latter, he explained, is determined not only by macroeconomic factors but also by their utility within their respective ecosystems, which would remain unaltered in a recession.
What are perpetual futures contracts in cryptocurrency?
The trading of perpetual contracts is comparable to that of futures contracts; however, in the case of perpetual contracts, the trader has more leverage and does not immediately exchange the underlying assets. Futures contracts, a type of derivatives instrument, postpone payment and delivery until predetermined future dates, whereas spot contracts...
Crypto miner explains how Bitcoin mining stabilizes grids
2022 was “the perfect storm” for Bitcoin (BTC) miners, according to Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut8 Mining — one of the largest crypto miners and digital asset experts in the space. Leverton sat down with Gareth Jenkinson, senior reporter at Cointelegraph, in an interview at the World...
Putting carbon credits on blockchain won’t solve the problem alone: Davos
Simply trading carbon credits on the blockchain won’t solve much for the environment. Carbon blockchain executives argue that companies must understand why they’re using them and how to make a real impact. During a panel session in Davos, Switzerland, moderated by Cointelegraph’s editor-in-chief, Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr on Jan....
Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem explained
The Bitcoin Taproot upgrade unlocked the potential to create DApps on the Bitcoin blockchain, improving the blockchain’s long-term viability by accelerating the DeFi movement on the Bitcoin network. Decentralized finance (DeFi) has experienced tremendous success since 2020, with nearly all of that growth being fueled by Ethereum. Ethereum paved...
Japanese regulators want crypto treated like traditional banks
Financial regulators in Japan have urged global regulators to treat crypto the same way as they do banking, calling for tougher rules for the sector. According to the deputy director-general of the Financial Services Agency’s Strategy Development and Management Bureau, Mamoru Yanase, crypto needs to be controlled. “If you...
DeFi, DAOs and NFTs: Crypto is redefining how charities raise funds
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) are redefining how charities raise donations and distribute funds to those most in need. Through ever-evolving crypto and blockchain-related technology, crypto philanthropists told Cointelegraph that they’ve witnessed “new wealth distribution mechanisms” never seen before. “Philanthropy has...
Bitcoin price strength intensifies as risk-loving traders bring volume back to the crypto market
The beginning of 2023 has provided Bitcoin (BTC) with bullish indicators and the rally to a year-to-date high at $21,647 has crypto traders hopeful that the worst part of the bear market has ended. The surge effect of BTC’s bullish price action is also carrying over to Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin mining stocks.
OKX copy trading allows users to duplicate winning strategies from top traders
Copy trading allows users to view in-depth breakdowns of the trading habits of high-performing traders and replicate these strategies. Experienced traders can earn passive income by becoming “lead traders.”. Victoria, Seychelles, Jan. 17, 2023 – OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today launched its copy trading...
Hong Kong investment fund raises $500M to push mass adoption in Web3
Despite the ongoing crypto winter, which has affected many businesses in the greater Web3 space, investments continue pouring into the space. On Jan. 17, Hong Kong-based global asset manager HashKey Capital announced the closing of a $500 million investment round for its FinTech Investment Fund III. According to the company,...
Number of devs increased during crypto winter: Electric Capital report
The notion that bear markets are good for builders appears to be true, with the total number of monthly active Web3 developers increasing 5.4% to more than 23,300 over the last 12 months despite a near 70% drop in crypto prices. According to a Jan. 16 report from Electric Capital,...
CFTC commissioner calls for global industry standards in crypto regulation
Caroline Pham, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner, has recently called on regulators to provide clearer guidance on crypto assets in 2023. In an interview with Bloomberg, Pham mentioned that discussions with global players over crypto regulations are ongoing. The government official said many foreign discussions are currently happening about global industry standards for crypto regulation.
