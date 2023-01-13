ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/13/22

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vW46N_0kE7syJr00

Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

The Mississippi girls high school basketball season rolls on Friday (January 13) with several big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Mississippi including live Mississippi high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Mississippi girls high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MISSISSIPPI SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Mississippi girls high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more girls high school basketball coverage from SBLive Mississippi:

SBLive Mississippi Power 10, class-by-class girls basketball rankings (1/9/2023)

Louisville moves to 3-0 in Region 4-4A with big win over West Lauderdale

Leake Academy hands Ingomar its first loss of the season in 61-58 overtime thriller

Full girls high school basketball coverage on SBLive Mississippi

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 6)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi  We are quickly closing in on the final stretch run of the wrestling season, and with it, more and more teams are finding out exactly who will step into key roles. For the likes of Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock and Osage, it remains a battle for ...
IOWA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid a nursing shortage that is worsening poor health outcomes in Mississippi, nursing programs at the state’s public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes. Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education, said nursing programs have struggled to retain faculty members because […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy