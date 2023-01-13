Planes of Fame Air Museum (POF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is in the process of raising public funds to develop a new museum campus at the Santa Maria Airport (SMX Campus). Founded in 1957, the mission of Planes of Fame is to preserve aviation history, inspire interest in aviation, educate the public, and honor our veterans and pioneers of aviation. To date, POF has raised over $7.5 million, more than 60 percent of its $12 million capital campaign goal.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO