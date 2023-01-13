Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
UCSB Campus Posts Winter Events
For those who put “attend more live performances and cultural events” on their list of new year’s resolutions, UC Santa Barbara’s performing arts and culture hubs offer plenty of opportunities to stay on target. From film screenings to visual music concerts, the winter quarter has plenty in store for students, scholars and events enthusiasts.
Noozhawk
Submit Applications for Performing Arts Scholarships by March 3
Calling all vocalists and musicians. The deadline to apply for the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation’s (PASF) annual awards competition is midnight Friday, March 3. PASF was formed in 1982 to provide financial aid to deserving vocal and instrumental students with professional performance potential, who live or study music in Santa Barbara County.
Noozhawk
Event Unites Communities to Keep MLK’s Legacy Alive
Noting that many view the third Monday in January as “just a holiday,” speakers in Lompoc instead urged people to remember and fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy and dream. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday attracted more than 125 people to the Dick...
Noozhawk
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Held at Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara held its 16th annual program honoring Dr. King on Monday at the Arlington Theatre. This year’s theme for the event surrounded the King’s quote “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others.’”
Noozhawk
Planes of Fame Museum Raising Public Funds to Make a Landing at Santa Maria Airport
Planes of Fame Air Museum (POF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is in the process of raising public funds to develop a new museum campus at the Santa Maria Airport (SMX Campus). Founded in 1957, the mission of Planes of Fame is to preserve aviation history, inspire interest in aviation, educate the public, and honor our veterans and pioneers of aviation. To date, POF has raised over $7.5 million, more than 60 percent of its $12 million capital campaign goal.
Noozhawk
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Program Honors Legacy of Dr. King
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB) will present, for the 16th year, a free program honoring Dr. King and all he stood for on the national Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, Jan. 16. Due to the rain forecast, the planned morning program and Unity March...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Grower Settles Unfair-Labor-Practice Charge
Sant Maria-based Red Blossom Farms, Inc. agreed to rehire and pay $ 8,399 in lost wages to two strawberry workers to settle an unfair-labor-practice charge filed last year. The settlement agreement came as the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) was investigating the workers’ claims. The Sept. 23, 2022,...
Noozhawk
UCSB Gets Major Awards to Bolster STEM Programs at Hispanic-serving Institutions
Over the many years she’s been teaching, Dolores Inés Casillas has noticed that a lot of Latinx students majoring in STEM disciplines gobble up her survey course on Chicana and Chicano culture at UC Santa Barbara. That natural enthusiasm to engage with issues that are familiar to one’s...
Noozhawk
Vandenberg Village Road Now Honors ‘True Public Servant’ Camillo ‘Mel’ Wilde
A segment of Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village now recognizes a man who considers himself a regular guy. However, many others view Camillo “Mel” Wilde, a retired Army colonel, Cabrillo High School‘s first principal and a longtime member of the Santa Barbara County Assessment Appeals Board, differently.
Noozhawk
Tommy Soto of Santa Barbara, 1995-2023
Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician and friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy and his girlfriend of seven years, Maddy Hahn, shared big plans for...
Noozhawk
Applicants Sought for Vacancy on Isla Vista Community Services District Board
Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has one vacancy on its Board of Directors, due to the resignation of Ethan Bertrand, and is looking to fill the position. After six years of service, Bertrand resigned from the IVCSD Board to serve on the Goleta Union School District Board. The newly appointed director will serve the remainder of the IVCSD term, ending Dec. 6, 2024.
Noozhawk
Rent-Controlled Apartment Project for Middle-Income Workers Set to Go Before Santa Barbara Commission
One of Santa Barbara’s gateways soon could be home to hundreds of middle-income workers. The Housing Authority’s 63-unit apartment project at 400 W. Carrillo St. is scheduled to go before the Historic Landmarks Commission on Wednesday for a concept review. Unlike the array of apartment projects approved by...
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging at Santa Barbara Harbor to Begin Next Week
While Santa Barbara’s waterfront is holding up through the latest storms and large swell events, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club remains closed and the harbor entrance remains “non-navigable” to most vessels, Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire said last week. The large swell event Jan. 5-6 washed away the...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week
Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Loses to Colony in MLK Showcase Game
A San Marcos fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 48-39 loss against Ontario-Colony in a MLK Showcase boys basketball team at the Toyota Arena, home of the L.A. Clippers’ G-League team, on Monday. The Royals cut Colony’s lead to 41-39 with 27 seconds left. But the Titans went on...
Noozhawk
Prep Roundup: Santa Barbara Water Polo Wins 2; San Marcos Wrestlers Lose
The Santa Barbara girls water polo team allowed only two goals in recording a pair of Channel League wins over Pacifica and Oxnard on Tuesday. The Dons beat Pacifica 13-1 behind six goals from Yharai Casas. She also earned three exclusions and had two steals. Kait Klawuhn had three goals...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foresters Bringing Back Hall of Fame Ceremony
After two seasons on the bench due to COVID-19, the Hugs for Cubs/Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame Hot Stove Dinner is returning. The collegiate summer baseball team will be inducting three former players who played in the major league. The induction ceremony and dinner is on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion at East Beach.
Noozhawk
Girls Basketball: San Marcos Knocks Off Oxnard, Moves Into Tie for First in Channel League
San Marcos played its best game of the season and defeated Channel League girls basketball co-leader Oxnard, 61-57, on Tuesday night to move into tie for first place with the Yellow Jackets and Pacifica. “Great overall game,” said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms. “Our best game of the season. The...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Begins Long Recovery from Impacts of Recent Storms
While the rain appears to have moved out Santa Barbara County, with little chance of expected through at least the next week, damages and impacts throughout the South Coast and the rest of the county have been left in the wake of the back-to-back storms. With road closures due to...
Noozhawk
Sewage Spill Prompts Closure of Miramar, Fernald Point Beaches
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “Beach Closed” notice in the Montecito area on Tuesday in response to a spill of untreated sewage. The spill involved a release of approximately 5,760 gallons of sewage from a compromised sewage line to San Ysidro Creek, on East Valley Lane in Montecito.
