Santa Barbara, CA

UCSB Campus Posts Winter Events

For those who put “attend more live performances and cultural events” on their list of new year’s resolutions, UC Santa Barbara’s performing arts and culture hubs offer plenty of opportunities to stay on target. From film screenings to visual music concerts, the winter quarter has plenty in store for students, scholars and events enthusiasts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Submit Applications for Performing Arts Scholarships by March 3

Calling all vocalists and musicians. The deadline to apply for the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation’s (PASF) annual awards competition is midnight Friday, March 3. PASF was formed in 1982 to provide financial aid to deserving vocal and instrumental students with professional performance potential, who live or study music in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Event Unites Communities to Keep MLK’s Legacy Alive

Noting that many view the third Monday in January as “just a holiday,” speakers in Lompoc instead urged people to remember and fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy and dream. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday attracted more than 125 people to the Dick...
LOMPOC, CA
Planes of Fame Museum Raising Public Funds to Make a Landing at Santa Maria Airport

Planes of Fame Air Museum (POF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is in the process of raising public funds to develop a new museum campus at the Santa Maria Airport (SMX Campus). Founded in 1957, the mission of Planes of Fame is to preserve aviation history, inspire interest in aviation, educate the public, and honor our veterans and pioneers of aviation. To date, POF has raised over $7.5 million, more than 60 percent of its $12 million capital campaign goal.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Program Honors Legacy of Dr. King

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB) will present, for the 16th year, a free program honoring Dr. King and all he stood for on the national Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, Jan. 16. Due to the rain forecast, the planned morning program and Unity March...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Maria Grower Settles Unfair-Labor-Practice Charge

Sant Maria-based Red Blossom Farms, Inc. agreed to rehire and pay $ 8,399 in lost wages to two strawberry workers to settle an unfair-labor-practice charge filed last year. The settlement agreement came as the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) was investigating the workers’ claims. The Sept. 23, 2022,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Tommy Soto of Santa Barbara, 1995-2023

Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician and friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy and his girlfriend of seven years, Maddy Hahn, shared big plans for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Applicants Sought for Vacancy on Isla Vista Community Services District Board

Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has one vacancy on its Board of Directors, due to the resignation of Ethan Bertrand, and is looking to fill the position. After six years of service, Bertrand resigned from the IVCSD Board to serve on the Goleta Union School District Board. The newly appointed director will serve the remainder of the IVCSD term, ending Dec. 6, 2024.
ISLA VISTA, CA
Emergency Dredging at Santa Barbara Harbor to Begin Next Week

While Santa Barbara’s waterfront is holding up through the latest storms and large swell events, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club remains closed and the harbor entrance remains “non-navigable” to most vessels, Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire said last week. The large swell event Jan. 5-6 washed away the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week

Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Marcos Loses to Colony in MLK Showcase Game

A San Marcos fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 48-39 loss against Ontario-Colony in a MLK Showcase boys basketball team at the Toyota Arena, home of the L.A. Clippers’ G-League team, on Monday. The Royals cut Colony’s lead to 41-39 with 27 seconds left. But the Titans went on...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Foresters Bringing Back Hall of Fame Ceremony

After two seasons on the bench due to COVID-19, the Hugs for Cubs/Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame Hot Stove Dinner is returning. The collegiate summer baseball team will be inducting three former players who played in the major league. The induction ceremony and dinner is on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion at East Beach.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Sewage Spill Prompts Closure of Miramar, Fernald Point Beaches

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “Beach Closed” notice in the Montecito area on Tuesday in response to a spill of untreated sewage. The spill involved a release of approximately 5,760 gallons of sewage from a compromised sewage line to San Ysidro Creek, on East Valley Lane in Montecito.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

